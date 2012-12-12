WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday he still has "serious
differences" with President Barack Obama over how to resolve the
year-end "fiscal cliff" as top Republicans vowed to stay in
Washington until just before - and after - Christmas to reach a
deal.
"I was born with a glass half full. I remain the most
optimistic person in this town. But we've got some serious
differences," Boehner told reporters at a news conference.
In recent days, Obama and Boehner have traded new proposals
for replacing $600 billion in harsh tax hikes and spending cuts
set to begin on Jan. 1 - the "fiscal cliff." But neither side
seemed interested in the swapped plans.
The apparent lack of progress led Boehner to advise his
rank-and-file Republicans, during a meeting early on Wednesday,
to plan to stay in Washington through Christmas and possibly New
Year's.
"Keep your Christmas decorations up and make no plans" to
leave Washington, was Boehner's advice, Republican
Representative John Shimkus of Illinois told reporters.
Much of the dispute between Republicans and Democrats
centers on the amount of new revenues that would have to be
raised to help shrink annual budget deficits that have been
hovering around $1 trillion.
Obama has proposed about $1.4 trillion in new revenues over
10 years, while Boehner has offered around $800 billion. In both
cases it was unclear how that would be achieved specifically.
Boehner, asked about a telephone conversation he had on
Tuesday with Obama, said: "The president and I had a deliberate
call yesterday and we spoke honestly and openly about the
differences that we face."
Boehner then said that Obama's revenue proposal "cannot pass
the House or the Senate."
He noted that the last Republican budget, passed early this
year, "had no new revenue," while Obama's had $1.6 trillion.
Given that he is now offering $800 billion in new revenue,
Boehner said, 'We've been reasonable and responsible in our
approach to this."
But so far, Boehner has refused to give in to Obama's main
demand that there be income tax rate increases on the top
groups, those with annual net incomes above $250,000.