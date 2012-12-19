BRIEF-Boeing says fully expect to deliver later this month 737 max to Norwegian Air Shuttle
* Boeing says fully expect to deliver later this month 737 max to Norwegian Air Shuttle Further company coverage:
Top Republican lawmaker John Boehner will hold a press conference at 2:15 p.m. (1915 GMT) on Wednesday, a congressional aide said, where he is expected to respond to White House calls to move quickly to resolve the year-end fiscal cliff of spending cuts and tax hikes.
Boehner, speaker of the House of Representatives, is pushing a bill that would extend low tax rates except on income of $1 million and above.
* Boeing says fully expect to deliver later this month 737 max to Norwegian Air Shuttle Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 2 A former tuna company executive faces one charge of conspiring with officials from other tuna companies to fix the price of canned seafood from 2011 to 2013, according to a court filing.