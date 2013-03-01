WASHINGTON, March 1 U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner ruled out tax increases as
a way to address the nation's deficit after talks with President
Barack Obama on budget cuts set to start taking effect later on
Friday.
"The discussion about revenue, in my view is over. It's
about taking on the spending problem," Boehner said in a short
statement to reporters after leaving the White House meeting.
Obama is slated to give a statement on the talks at 11:35
a.m. EST (1635 GMT) on Friday, the White House said.
Boehner told reporters the Republican-led House would move a
"continuing resolution" to fund government through the rest of
the fiscal year, a stop-gap bill that must pass by March 27 to
keep the government running.
"I'm hopeful that we won't have to deal with the threat of a
government shutdown," Boehner said.