WASHINGTON Oct 4 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner told Republicans in the House of Representatives on Friday that he will not rely on Democratic votes to pass a "clean" debt ceiling increase without spending cuts, lawmakers said.

Boehner, in a meeting with House Republicans, denied media reports that he intended to bring such a "clean" debt ceiling bill to the House floor, said Representative Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia.

"He told us that was inaccurate and that he was going to stay strong and work with us to find a solution and that was the key to success," Capito told Reuters after the meeting.