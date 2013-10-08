WASHINGTON Oct 8 Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John Boehner will make a statement at 4:30 p.m. ET (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, aides said, apparently to respond to President Barack Obama's news conference earlier in the day that focused on their stalemate on fiscal issues.

Boehner renewed his call for negotiations on Tuesday, while Obama said he would be willing to talk with the speaker once Congress reopens the government and raises the debt limit.