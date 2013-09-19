WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner said he was confident that
majority Republicans in the chamber would pass a stop-gap U.S.
funding measure on Friday that denies money for "Obamacare"
health insurance reforms.
At a news conference on Thursday, Boehner also said
Republicans had "no interest" in defaulting on U.S. debt in the
looming debate over raising the U.S. debt limit.
"We will deliver a big victory in the House tomorrow and
then this fight will move over to the Senate where it belongs. I
expect my Senate colleagues to be up for the battle," Boehner
said.