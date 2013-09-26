(Corrects lawmaker in third paragraph to Representative Pete
Sessions instead of Senator Jeff Sessions)
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner on Thursday urged his unruly caucus to show
flexibility over a measure to keep the government open when
funding runs out in less than a week, a fellow Republican said.
Republican Representative Mo Brooks, a member of the caucus,
said Boehner "told us to be flexible" during a meeting on
Thursday morning.
Separately, Republican Representative Pete Sessions said
there would be no shutdown or government default.
The looming deadline for the government to hit the debt
ceiling and government funding measures are complicated by
Republican attempts to use the bills to gut President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare law, known as "Obamacare."
The Democratic-led Senate is on track to vote on Saturday
for legislation to avert government agency shutdowns. But the
Republican-led House was set for tough fights over the next few
days.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan, Thomas Ferraro and Kim Dixon;
Editing by Xavier Briand)