BRIEF-Patriot National announces sale of Global HR Research
* Patriot National Inc - deal for total consideration of up to $30 million
WASHINGTON Oct 15 U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Tuesday that no decisions had been made yet regarding House of Representatives legislation to reopen the government and raise the debt limit.
"There are a lot of opinions about what direction to go. There have been no decisions about what exactly we will do. But we're going to continue to work with our members on both sides of the aisle, to try to make sure that there's no issue of default and to get our government reopened," Boehner told a news conference after meeting with House Republicans.
"I have made clear for months and months that the idea of default is wrong and we shouldn't get anywhere close to it."
MILAN, April 4 Popolare di Vicenza's and Veneto Banca's bonds rallied on Tuesday as investors bet the two troubled Italian regional banks would be granted the state aid they have requested to stay in business.
MOSCOW, April 4 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.19 billion on April 1 from $16.07 billion at the start of the previous month, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.