By Tim Gaynor and Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
| PHOENIX/NEW YORK, March 13
PHOENIX/NEW YORK, March 13 Despite a doubling of
border officers over the last nine years, the U.S. Border Patrol
union is warning that furloughs, hiring freezes and overtime
cuts could threaten recent security gains on border with Mexico
as the patrol's parent agency seeks to trim $595 million under
budget cuts.
The National Border Patrol Council, which represents some
17,000 rank-and-file agents, says the cuts would reduce agents'
working week by around a fifth, leaving gaps in security along
the porous, nearly 2,000-mile border.
Union Vice President Shawn Moran said planned cuts would
give smugglers and unauthorized immigrants a better shot at
slipping over the U.S. border, where a doubling in the number of
agents to 18,500 since 2004 has contributed to a sharp fall in
illegal immigrant arrests in recent years.
"In terms of operations, it's going to leave huge gaps in
coverage and make it much more dangerous on the border for us,
because we'll have fewer agents out there for backup," Moran
told Reuters.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Border Patrol's
parent agency, said it believes individuals apprehended will
still be processed normally and says the true impact of the
budget cuts and their duration is not yet known.
But Moran said agents tasked with securing rugged, remote
stretches of the border in Arizona, the principal thoroughfare
for illegal immigrants and marijuana bound for the United States
from Mexico, could be particularly hard hit.
Agents there routinely work a 50-hour-week, which allows
them to attend a daily "muster" meeting at their Border Patrol
station, before driving often for an hour or more to the area
that they need to secure. Cutting 10 hours from their working
week would lead to gaps during shift handovers, he said.
David Shirk, the director of the University of San Diego's
Trans-Border Institute, said that it is hard to say whether
border security will be significantly compromised by the budget
cuts known as "sequestration" because multiple factors are at
play.
"We've seen lower levels of crime, but it's difficult to
tell what the security benefits of increased enforcement efforts
are. What are the incremental gains or losses that come from an
extra billion or so dollars spent?" he said.
FINANCIAL HIT FOR BORDER AGENTS
U.S. Customs and Border Protection faces total cuts of $595
million this year under the automatic cuts that went into affect
this month when U.S. lawmakers were unable to agree on an
alternative budget plan.
The agency has said reductions to Border Patrol overtime
will begin on April 7 and furloughs of all CBP employees are
expected to begin in mid-April.
Asked respond to the union's assertions, the agency said in
a statement on Wednesday that "even with these cuts ...
individuals apprehended illegally crossing the southwest border
will still be processed as usual."
Because the length of the sequestration as well as future
funding levels are currently unknown, CBP said it is "difficult
to project the impact of the reductions on individual employees
or job occupations."
The union said $245 million would be taken directly from
Border Patrol agents, and the union estimates that agents - who
routinely work an additional ten hours a week paid straight
time, rather than time and a half - are expected to lose about
$7,000 in income this year under the cuts.
"It's going to destroy a lot of people financially," Moran
said.
The pending cuts come as Democrat President Barack Obama is
pushing for a comprehensive overhaul of the immigration system,
which would include tightening border security and granting a
path to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants who pay a
fine, learn English and go to the back of the line. While the
drive has the support of a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators, it
faces resistance from conservative Republicans.
Agents working in the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector - the
busiest on southwest border covering 262 miles of linear border
- are based at eight stations and work one of three shifts
covering the 24-hour period.
During their shift they head out to patrol in trucks, on
quad bikes, horseback and helicopters, frequently tracking
smugglers and illegal immigrants for dozens of miles over harsh
desert and mountainous terrain.
David Cox, president of the American Federation of
Government Employees, said in a statement last week that
guarding the border is not your typical nine-to-five job.
Agents, he said, cannot just stop working "when they are in
pursuit of drug and gun smugglers and others engaging in
criminal activity on the border."
The effects of a smaller border staff will be felt more
acutely at the ports of entry, said University of San Diego's
Shirk, if it takes trucks, tourists, and workers even longer to
cross the border legally from Mexico. On a normal day it can
take anywhere between one and three hours, Shirk said. Add even
more wait time and people will start avoiding it entirely.
"For those of us in border regions, less efficiency means
lost revenue - and greater frustrations," he said.