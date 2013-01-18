WILLIAMSBURG, Va Jan 18 U.S. House Speaker John
Boehner said on Friday there should be no long-term increase in
the federal debt limit until the Senate passes a budget, and
House Republicans will try to force the Senate into action to
cut spending.
"We are going to pursue strategies that will obligate the
Senate to finally join the House in confronting the government's
spending problem. The principle is simple: no budget, no pay,"
Boehner said in excerpts of his closing remarks to a Republican
House retreat.
The Senate has not passed a formal budget resolution in
nearly four years, as Congress has relied largely on stop-gap
funding measures to keep government agencies and programs
running.