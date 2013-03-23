* Four Democrats oppose their party's budget in 50-49 vote
* Passage of Senate plan shifts fiscal debate from deadlines
* Possible fight over U.S. debt ceiling looms in summer
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 23 The U.S. Senate on Saturday
narrowly passed its first federal budget in four years, a move
that will usher in a relative lull in Washington's fiscal wars
until an anticipated summer showdown over raising the debt
ceiling.
The budget plan passed 50-49 at about 5 a.m. after a
marathon voting session in the Democratic-controlled chamber.
Four Democratic senators facing tough re-election campaigns in
2014 joined all the Senate Republicans in opposing the measure,
which seeks to raise nearly $1 trillion in new tax revenues by
closing some tax breaks for the wealthy.
The Senate budget, which reflects Democratic priorities of
boosting near-term job growth and preserving social safety net
programs, will square off in coming months against a
Republican-focused budget passed by the Republican-dominated
House of Representatives.
Neither of the non-binding blueprints has a chance of
passage in the opposing chamber, leaving Congress no closer to
resolving deep differences over how to shrink U.S. deficits and
grow the economy. But they give each party a platform from which
to tout their respective fiscal visions.
The Democrats' plan from Senate Budget Committee Chairman
Patty Murray aims to reduce deficits by $1.85 trillion over 10
years through an equal mix of tax increases and spending cuts.
The Republican plan from House Budget Committee Chairman
Paul Ryan seeks $4.6 trillion in savings over the same period
without raising new taxes. It aims to reach a small surplus by
2023 through deep cuts to healthcare and social programs that
aid the elderly and poor.
Murray said after the vote that she would try to work with
Ryan on a path toward compromise.
"While it is clear that the policies, values, and priorities
of the Senate budget are very different than those articulated
in the House budget, I know the American people are expecting us
to work together to end the gridlock and find common ground, and
I plan to continue doing exactly that."
SHUTDOWN THREAT
The White House welcomed the Senate move. "Today, the Senate
passed a budget plan that will create jobs and cut the deficit
in a balanced way," White House spokesman Jay Carney said.
"Now it is time for our leaders to come together to find
common ground. The president has put a plan on the table that
reflects compromise, and he will continue to work with both
sides to see if there is an opportunity to reach a solution to
our budget challenges," he said in a statement.
Passage of a stop-gap government funding measure on Thursday
lowered the temperature in the budget debate by eliminating the
threat of a government shutdown next week.
"We're going to get a breather here. Congress will let
things cool off a bit and there'll be other issues that come to
the forefront in the spring," said Greg Valliere, chief
political strategist at Potomac Research Group, a firm that
advises institutional investors on Washington politics.
These issues include legislation on gun control, immigration
reform and initial work on simplifying the tax code, which is
particularly important to Republicans.
Joining Republicans in opposing the Democratic budget were
Democratic senators from conservative-leaning states: Max Baucus
of Montana, Mark Begich of Alaska, Kay Hagan of North Carolina
and Mark Pryor of Arkansas. Voting for a budget that raises tax
revenues could increase their vulnerability in congressional
elections next year and put Democrats' thin majority at risk.
In the lead-up to the Senate vote early on Saturday morning,
the body considered more than 100 largely symbolic, non-binding
amendments to the budget aimed at scoring political points and
staking out positions.
Among notable amendments, the Senate signaled strong support
for allowing states more authority to collect sales taxes on
Internet purchases, for approval of the
controversial Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL oil pipeline
and for repealing a tax on medical devices
imposed by President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law.
The Senate also voted 99-0 to end policies that subsidized
large banks considered "too big to fail," but came out against
imposing taxes on industrial carbon emissions.
Ryan's plan aims to reach a small surplus with no tax
increases by 2023 through deep cuts to social safety net
programs. This enables Republicans to claim that they are more
responsible by balancing the budget.
"The House budget changes our debt course, while the Senate
budget does not," said Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama, the top
Republican on the Senate Budget Committee.
BATTLE OVER 'BALANCE'
In a taste of the ideological debates to come, Murray
claimed that the Senate budget was more "balanced" because it
emphasized job growth and offered an equal amount of revenue
increases and spending cuts.
The Senate had not passed a budget resolution since 2009
because of fiscal policy disputes with House Republicans that
forced Congress to turn to numerous stop-gap spending measures
to avoid government shutdowns.
To protect their thin Senate majority, Democrats avoided
exposing their members to potentially damaging votes to raise
taxes ahead of 2012 elections, arguing that a 2011 budget deal
set spending levels for several years and made the non-binding
budget legislation unnecessary.
But this year, under the February debt limit increase law,
members of both the House and Senate faced pay suspensions if
their chamber had failed to pass a budget by April 15.
Although lawmakers in both parties have called for a return
to normal budgeting procedures after years of stop-gap spending
bills and high-pressure deadlines, there is little chance that
they can work out differences between the two budgets.
"The idea of conferencing them is kind of a joke. You would
expect that if there were a chance of success, they wouldn't
have planted flags on completely different planets," said Sean
West, U.S. policy director at Eurasia Group, a political risk
consultancy.
Ultimately, it may take another 11th-hour deal between Obama
and congressional Republicans to set a fiscal path forward as
part of a deal to raise the debt ceiling, he said. The U.S.
Treasury is expected to exhaust its borrowing capacity around
late July or early August.
In 2011, a similar fight over the debt limit shook financial
markets and cost the United States its top-tier credit rating.