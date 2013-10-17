* Ryan, Murray pledge to explore all avenues for budget deal
* Negotiators say no savings target identified yet
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 Hours after Congress voted to
avert a disastrous U.S. debt default and reopen government
agencies, budget negotiators kicked off a new round of talks on
Thursday, pledging to bridge the vast gulf between Republican
and Democratic fiscal priorities.
Meeting for breakfast, Republican House Budget Committee
Chairman Paul Ryan and his Democratic counterpart in the Senate,
Patty Murray, said they would explore every avenue to reach a
longer-term deal to reduce deficits and replace automatic
"sequester" spending cuts.
"Our job over the next eight weeks is to find out what we
can agree on, and we have agreed that we are going to look at
everything in front of us. It's going to be a challenge," said
Murray, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee.
Both Murray and Ryan said they do not have a specific
savings target in mind yet for the panel, which was explicitly
set up in Wednesday's deal to end the shutdown and lift the debt
limit. The panel has a Dec. 13 deadline to make recommendations.
While there are no direct consequences if the committee
fails to meet this deadline, Congress has only approved
government funding through Jan. 15, so another shutdown threat
looms if there is no fiscal agreement.
Past deficit commissions and negotiating panels have a
dismal track record, most notably the failure of a 2011
"supercommittee" to find $1.5 trillion in budget savings.
Rather than an elusive "grand bargain" on taxes and
spending, Ryan has spoken more recently of a more modest
"downpayment" toward reducing the $16.7 trillion federal debt.
The Congressional Budget Office says an additional $2
trillion in 10-year savings is needed to stabilize the federal
debt as a percentage of U.S. economic output over the long term.
"We want to have smart deficit reduction, we want to grow
the economy," said Ryan, who is considered a contender for the
2016 Republican presidential nomination and was the party's
vice-presidential candidate last year.
"I want to have to have a budget that gets this debt and
deficit under control, that does right by future generations and
helps us grow the economy," he said. We're going to figure out
if we can find a way to do that."
RYAN CUTS, MURRAY TAXES
The two sides are coming from vastly different places, which
is partly what led to the government shutdown and damaging
standoff over raising the U.S. debt ceiling.
The House budget authored by Ryan proposes to reach a
surplus within 10 years by making deep cuts to federal benefits
and social services, while keeping in place about $1 trillion in
government spending cuts over the next decade.
It also proposes to sharply reduce tax rates, which
Democrats argue will require the middle class to give up some
cherished tax breaks such as those for mortgage interest
payments or employer-provided health benefits.
Murray's budget, passed by the Senate, relies heavily on
$975 billion in new revenue from eliminating tax breaks for the
wealthy and large corporations. It offers some modest cuts to
benefit programs such as Medicare and Social Security, but would
not change their structure.
Much of Murray's claimed spending cuts actually come in the
form of replacing the automatic sequester cuts.
Republicans argue that these cuts, a byproduct of the last
major budget deal in 2011, should not be reversed.
Representative Chris Van Hollen, another negotiator and the
senior Democrat on the House Budget Committee, said it is
progress that at least the two sides are talking. Republicans
had rebuffed Democratic efforts to start haggling over the two
budgets before the debt-limit deadline, arguing that it had
little chance of success.
"What I would say is not talking guarantees failure," said
Van Hollen. "Talking doesn't guarantee success but if you don't
get together obviously you can't move forward."
The first day of talks involving Ryan, Murray, Van Hollen
and Senator Jeff Sessions, the top Republican on the Senate
Budget Committee, had a little levity at the start, over
take-out coffee, bagels and pastries.
When Ryan walked into the meeting room in the Capitol, he
saw a square table and joked: "I thought I had asked for a round
table," drawing laughter from congressional staffers.
The Senate negotiators will include all members of the
budget committee, including 10 Democrats, two independents and
10 Republicans. The House side will have seven negotiators, with
four Republicans and three Democrats. Both the House and Senate
sides will have some of Congress' most conservative and liberal
members, as well as some centrists.
Murray said she knows neither side will be able to force its
will on the other.
"Chairman Ryan knows that I'm not going to vote for his
budget; I know he's not going to vote for mine," Murray said.
We're going to try to find the common ground between our two
budgets that we can vote on and that's our goal."