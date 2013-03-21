WASHINGTON, March 21 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Thursday approved a budget blueprint marked
by deep spending cuts to social programs that defines
Republicans' positions on new fiscal battles this year and the
2014 congressional elections.
The plan from House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan,
approved on a largely party-line 221-207 vote, relies heavily on
Republicans' hopes to repeal President Barack Obama's health
care reform law. It will be matched by a Democratic-focused
budget resolution expected to be passed by the Senate that seeks
$1 trillion in new tax revenues and $100 billion in new
infrastructure spending while offering modest cuts to health
care spending.