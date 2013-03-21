WASHINGTON, March 21 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a budget blueprint marked by deep spending cuts to social programs that defines Republicans' positions on new fiscal battles this year and the 2014 congressional elections.

The plan from House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan, approved on a largely party-line 221-207 vote, relies heavily on Republicans' hopes to repeal President Barack Obama's health care reform law. It will be matched by a Democratic-focused budget resolution expected to be passed by the Senate that seeks $1 trillion in new tax revenues and $100 billion in new infrastructure spending while offering modest cuts to health care spending.