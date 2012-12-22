* Businesses in a "holding pattern" awaiting outcome
* Many CEOs have assumed a low profile in recent days
* Some executives expect talks to come down to the wire
By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES, Dec 21 U.S. business executives are
holding out hope for an eventual deal to avert the impending
"fiscal cliff" despite negotiations having stalled ahead of the
Christmas holiday.
Corporate America, still reeling from the effects of the
recent recession, is on edge as it watches from the sidelines
the tense talks between President Barack Obama and Republican
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner.
If there is no agreement, roughly $600 billion of tax
increases and federal spending cuts would kick in next month --
actions that could plunge the U.S. economy back into recession.
As negotiations have intensified and become more chaotic,
CEOs have taken a less public posture.
It is a reversal from a few weeks ago, when executives were
regularly holding press conferences in Washington and meeting
with lawmakers to plead for a deal. Still, the business
community is closely watching the twists and turns.
"It's very unlikely that there is going to be a deal that
can be finalized by the first," said Todd McCracken, president
of the National Small Business Association trade group.
Small businesses are in a "holding pattern" and are
reluctant to expand as they await the outcome, McCracken added.
Others echoed this sentiment, saying the effective stalemate
had also contributed to an atmosphere of paralysis on Wall
Street.
"The uncertainty paralyzes everybody," said Roger Meltzer of
DLA Piper, the biggest U.S. law firm. "It paralyzes capital, it
paralyzes capital market transactions, paralyzes private equity
transactions, even strategic M&A transactions."
Meltzer, who becomes co-chair of the 4,200-attorney firm's
U.S. business on Jan. 1, said there's not much to do except
wait. "You have no choice but to watch until the last minute,"
he said.
ECONOMY EXHIBITS STRENGTH
The U.S. economy showed surprising signs of resilience in
November despite the approach of the fiscal cliff. Consumer
spending rose 0.6 percent when adjusted for inflation, while new
factory orders for capital goods outside the defense and
aerospace sectors - a proxy for business spending plans - jumped
2.7 percent, the Commerce Department said on Friday.
A plan by Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, that
would have limited tax hikes to those making more than $1
million a year collapsed on Thursday after he failed to rally
the support of anti-tax conservatives in his party.
Obama is insisting that the wealthiest Americans pay more in
taxes in order to help reduce federal budget deficits and avoid
deep spending cuts.
Larry Merlo, CEO of CVS Caremark, said "finding a path
forward requires both parties to bridge differences," adding
that he was "optimistic" that a deal would get done.
The failure of Boehner's "Plan B" threw the negotiations
into disarray, though some in the business community dismissed
the twists and turns of the dealmaking, saying they expected the
talks to come down to the wire.
"We're not going to see a deal until the day before the end
of the year," said Arno Harris, chief executive of U.S. solar
project developer Recurrent Energy, a unit of Japan's Sharp Corp
. "All this stuff in between is just the theater setting
the stage for the final deal."
At the same time, executives said the negotiations should
be put into perspective, noting the real goal is addressing the
nation's ballooning deficit.
"This should not be named 'fiscal cliff', it should be named
'living within our means,'" said Elon Musk, a technology
entrepreneur and CEO of electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc
. "If we procrastinate in reducing the deficit, then we
will face a true fiscal cliff in the future that is far more
serious."