Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Jan 2 Canada's finance minister on Wednesday welcomed the U.S. "fiscal cliff" agreement, but warned that significant risks remain and urged more action to put the U.S. fiscal situation on a sustainable path.
"Canada welcomes the agreement reached between the president and the Congress that protects the U.S. economy in the short term," Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said in a statement.
"That said, there remain a number of significant risks to the U.S. economic outlook. It is my hope that leaders in the United States continue to work together to develop future action that will put the U.S. fiscal position on a sustainable path," he said.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.