WASHINGTON Dec 18 U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor said he expects a vote on a Republican offer to avert the "fiscal cliff" on Thursday, and he expects to have enough votes to pass the measure.

Cantor spoke on Tuesday, a day after top Republicans rejected the latest White House offer to avert some $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts looming at year's end, known as the fiscal cliff.

Instead, Republicans plan a vote on a bill to raise taxes on income above $1 million while extending low rates for other taxpayers.