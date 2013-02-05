* Spending on Social Security, healthcare due to double in
decade
* CBO warns of sharp rise in debt unless Congress acts
* Gradual changes would minimize economic impact
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Feb 5 U.S. spending on Social
Security and healthcare will double to $3.2 trillion a year over
the next decade, threatening a sharp rise in national debt
unless Congress acts to avoid the danger, congressional
researchers warned on Tuesday.
A report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office
did not put forth a plan to resolve the long-term imbalance
between revenues and spending on retirement and healthcare
benefits. But it said that action taken now would help minimize
the economic impact of whatever course lawmakers can agree on.
"Unless the laws governing these programs are changed - or
the increased spending is accompanied by corresponding
reductions in other spending, sufficiently higher tax revenues,
or a combination of the two - debt will rise sharply relative to
(the U.S. economy) after 2023," the CBO warned.
The report, CBO's latest on the U.S. budget and economic
outlook, comes as President Barack Obama and Congress prepare
for a showdown over the federal deficit in coming months.
"Deciding now what policy changes to make to resolve that
long-term imbalance would allow for gradual implementation,
which would give households, businesses and state and local
governments time to plan and adjust their behavior," CBO said.
The agency estimated last June that Social Security and
federal health programs would account for more than one-quarter
of U.S. gross domestic product by 2037 unless laws were changed.
Federal spending for Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid
stood at $1.6 trillion in 2012, with healthcare spending alone
at $885 billion.
CBO predicts that annual outlays for those programs alone
will top $3 trillion by 2023, with Obama's healthcare reform law
adding another $134 billion in costs to provide coverage for 26
million people through new state-based healthcare exchanges.
Expanded health coverage under the reform law would cost
$1.3 trillion over the next 10 years, slightly higher than its
forecast in August, and reach 38 million people in 2022 through
the exchanges and an expansion of the Medicaid program for the
poor beginning Jan. 1, 2014, the CBO said.
Meanwhile, 7 million fewer people were forecast to have
employer-sponsored health insurance in 2022 due to Obama's
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The estimate is up
from August, when CBO predicted a drop of 4 million people with
employer plans.
The agency said the change was due largely to the lower
marginal tax rates Congress passed on Jan. 1, which would reduce
tax benefits associated with insurance provided by employers.
Medicare, the federal healthcare program for 50 million
elderly and disabled Americans, is expected to remain at around
3 percent of GDP until 2019 before climbing to 3.5 percent of
the economy by 2023, for a total of $1.1 trillion in spending.
Medicaid is forecast to grow to 2.2 percent of GDP by 2023
when it is projected to total $572 billion in federal spending
and 84 million beneficiaries.
Social Security outlays, estimated to account for almost one
quarter of the government's spending next year, are projected to
remain near 5 percent of GDP in most years through 2018 and then
climb to reach 5.5 percent of GDP in 2023.
Despite forecasts for rising spending for Medicare and
Medicaid, both are expected to grow more slowly per capita over
the coming decade than they were just six months ago.
The change was due partly to expectations for lower
enrollment and a larger number of young, healthier beneficiaries
in the Medicaid coverage pool.
It also reflected a slowdown in spending growth for
Medicare's Part A hospital, Part B physician and Part D
prescription drug benefits, as younger retirees from the baby
boom generation have entered the pool of beneficiaries.