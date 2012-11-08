WASHINGTON Nov 8 Allowing income tax rates to
rise for wealthy Americans would not hurt U.S. economic growth
much in 2013 if Congress extends expiring tax rates on lower
income levels, the Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday.
In a report expected to fuel Democrats' post-election
demands for higher taxes on the rich, the CBO said extending all
of the Bush-era tax cuts, along with changes to the Alternative
Minimum Tax, would boost U.S. gross domestic product growth by
1.5 percentage points, compared to letting these rates snap back
to prior levels.
If the tax rates were extended only for individuals earning
less than $200,000 and couples earnings less than $250,000, CBO
said growth would rise by 1.25 percent -- just a quarter point
less than extending all of the cuts.