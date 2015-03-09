(Recasts with health insurance costs, adds details)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. Congressional
forecasters on Monday once again cut their estimate of
"Obamacare" health insurance coverage costs, citing unexpectedly
less spending on premium subsidies and lower enrollment rates
through exchanges set up under the 2010 reform.
The $142 billion cost reduction over 10 years from the
Congressional Budget Office's previous estimate in January was
good news for supporters of the Affordable Care Act, as
Obamacare is formally known, as the Supreme Court ponders
another challenge to the controversial law.
The nation's highest court last week heard arguments from
conservative opponents of the health restructuring who say tax
subsidies to help low-and-moderate income people afford health
insurance should not be allowed in the 34 states that rely
solely on federally-run insurance exchanges.
The exchanges set up under the health law, President Barack
Obama's landmark domestic achievement, are online marketplaces
where consumers can shop for different plans. Republicans have
fought tooth-and-nail against the exchanges and other provisions
of the law, describing the reforms as a massive and unnecessary
government intrusion into the private sector.
But the CBO and the Joint Committee on Taxation said those
subsidies now are expected to be lower because insurance premium
costs have run below previous estimates.
They also again lowered their forecast of the number of
people who were expected to enroll in the exchanges, which
reduces the need for subsidies. That number is expected to
fluctuate between 22 and 24 million from 2017 through 2025,
compared to between 24 and 25 million in the January forecast.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest called the estimates "the
latest in a long line of data points that indicate the
Affordable Care Act is contributing in a very positive way to
holding down the growth of healthcare costs in this country."
The lower health insurance costs also contributed to a net
$431 billion reduction in the CBO's estimate of cumulative
10-year U.S. budget deficits, now forecast at $7.209 trillion.
Also contributing to the lower deficits for the fiscal
2016-2025 period were reduced estimates for interest payments on
the federal debt, slightly lower costs for the Medicare health
program for seniors, and slightly higher anticipated tax
revenues.
CBO revised its fiscal 2015 deficit forecast to $486
billion, up $18 billion from the January estimate, due to
technical changes to cost estimates for federal benefits
including Medicare, the Medicaid health program for the poor,
and some student loan programs.
The change means that this year's deficit is now expected to
be slightly higher than last year's $483 billion budget gap.
