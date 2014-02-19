By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 19 The head of the U.S.
Congress' budget agency on Wednesday defended its findings that
President Barack Obama's proposed minimum wage increase would
cause job losses, a day after the White House criticized the
agency's methodology.
White House officials have taken issue with the
Congressional Budget Office's conclusion that raising the
minimum wage to $10.10 per hour would lead to a loss of about
half a million jobs by late 2016.
The administration's criticisms of the non-partisan CBO were
unusual, given the respect that the agency commands from both
Republicans and Democrats as Washington's referee on budget and
economic issues.
CBO director Doug Elmendorf pushed back against suggestions
that the agency had not taken into account some research on the
effects of raising the minimum wage.
"Our analysis is quite consistent with the latest thinking
by economists," he told reporters at an event sponsored by the
Christian Science Monitor.
The report, however, struck a nerve among Democrats, who are
advocating a minimum wage of $10.10 - up from $7.25 now - along
with allowing it to rise with inflation, as a winning issue for
the party in congressional elections in November.
The report gave Republicans an avenue to attack this
strategy, and they quickly issued statements claiming that the
wage hike would "destroy" jobs. The report came just two weeks
after a CBO budget analysis found that federal health insurance
subsidies under Obama's signature health reform law would
contribute to a reduction in workforce participation later this
decade, increasing future deficits.
Obama administration officials were quick to dispute the
CBO's employment findings in the minimum wage report, despite
another finding more favorable to Democrats - that the wage hike
would lift more than a million people out of poverty.
The rare criticism of the CBO continued on Wednesday, as top
White House economic adviser Gene Sperling said the jobs finding
was "an area where I'd say we respectfully disagree with the
CBO."
Sperling told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program that many
economists have found no negative jobs impact from lifting
wages.
"I think their mistake was not looking at the practical
research that was done," Sperling said of the CBO.
600 ECONOMISTS, NO NUMBERS
On Tuesday, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said the
report "contradicts" the findings of "hundreds of top
economists, who predict that a maximum wage hike would actually
stimulate the economy, raise demand and job growth, and provide
help in job creation."
In part, she was referring to a letter signed in January by
more than 600 economists endorsing the $10.10 minimum wage
proposal. These economists, mainly academics, wrote "the weight
of evidence" showed that "increases in the minimum wage have had
little or no negative effect on the employment of minimum-wage
workers, even during times of weakness in the labor market."
While Elmendorf, a Harvard-trained economist, did not
directly respond to Pelosi's criticism, he said: "Those
economists don't put numbers to their words, so it's hard to
know exactly what people meant by 'little to no effect.'"
He said CBO's findings were consistent with several recent
studies that have analyzed a minimum wage increase to $9. This
includes a University of Chicago survey of economists in which
roughly equal numbers agreed and disagreed that a $9 minimum
wage would make it "noticeably harder" for low-skilled workers
to find jobs.
A minimum wage increase to $10.10 would affect more workers
and be a larger relative to any other proposed wage increase
previously studied.
He said this "means that employers will face a larger shock
in their costs," and have more incentive to respond by reducing
the size of their workforces.
"A balanced reading of the set of research studies in this
area led us to conclude that an increase in the minimum wage
would probably have a small negative effect on employment," said
Elmendorf, first appointed to his post by Democratic
congressional leaders in 2009 and reappointed in 2011 after
Republicans took control of the house.
Under Elmendorf, who served in the 1990s as an economic
adviser to former Democratic president Bill Clinton, the CBO has
produced some reports viewed as favorable to Obama, finding in
2010 that the Affordable Care Act would actually reduce deficits
over its first decade. It also concluded last year that a
Democratic immigration reform bill would cut deficits by $900
billion over 20 years and significantly boost economic growth.
Elmendorf, who said his personal political views have no
bearing on CBO research, ends his current four-year term at the
agency in January 2015.