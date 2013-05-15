WASHINGTON May 15 The Obama administration on
Wednesday said it was taking the first in a potential series of
emergency cash measures to allow the government to keep paying
the nation's bills once a temporary suspension of the debt
ceiling lapses this weekend.
To preserve its borrowing capacity, the Treasury Department
said it will suspend issuance of state and local government
series securities -- known as "slugs" -- beginning on Friday at
noon.
Slugs are low-interest Treasury securities offered to state
and local governments to invest proceeds from municipal bond
sales.