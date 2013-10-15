MEXICO CITY Oct 15 Fiscal policy and politics
risk undermining central bankers' efforts to revive the global
economy, top central bank officials warned on Tuesday, as a
potentially devastating debt default loomed in the United
States.
Washington is locked in a bitter budget battle that has
partially shut down the federal government. The U.S. Federal
Reserve has repeatedly warned the impasse creates serious
headwinds for growth and hiring and could inflict another
recession if it triggers a U.S. default.
While there was progress in talks, a deal was still far off,
the White House said.
New York Fed President William Dudley told a panel in Mexico
City that massive bond buying by the U.S. central bank might
potentially undermine its independence if this led to losses on
its balance sheet when interest rates rise.
"While the threat is low, central bankers need to be
cognizant of such risks, and clearly explain the motivations for
their actions in order to mitigate such risks," he said in
remarks prepared for a conference hosted by the Bank of Mexico.
"A far more important threat to central bank independence
than the use of unconventional monetary policy is whether the
fiscal authorities act in a manner consistent with the central
bank's objectives," he told participants at the event, on
unconventional monetary policy and central bank independence.
Europe is also feeling pressure, with governments losing a
lot of sovereignty to financial markets, European Central Bank
(ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot said, adding it was
imperative to protect central bank independence.
"Central banks' balance sheets are becoming more and more
exposed to economic risk and political pressure," Knot told the
conference.
"Eventually, this may result in a substantial amount of
negative capital in a central bank's balance sheet. This is
undesirable because it could undermine a central bank's
credibility," he added.
U.S. senators voiced hope that a bipartisan deal could
emerge on Tuesday to end Washington's fiscal crisis even as
Republicans in the House of Representatives proposed their own
plan which the White House dismissed.
Even if Democrats and Republicans agree, it could be
Wednesday before the U.S. Senate signs off on a plan, senators
said, close to a Thursday deadline when the Obama administration
says it will reach its borrowing limit and risk default.
Some were hopeful at the prospect of a deal.
"It is very good news for all the markets, for the United
States and for emerging markets," said Manuel Sanchez, one of
the Mexican central bank's deputy governors.
EASY MONEY
The Fed has been harshly criticized by some Republican
lawmakers for an unprecedented 5 years of ultra-easy monetary
policy, after it slashed interest rates near to zero in late
2008 and quadrupled its balance sheet to around $3.7 trillion
via bond purchases aimed at holding down borrowing costs.
Dudley said the Fed might suffer losses on these holdings due
to a rise in interest rates, which could reduce, or even wipe
out, the amount it pays back to U.S. taxpayers every year.
This might expose it to political pressure if the loss forced
it to ask Congress for more money. But Dudley said that problem
could be avoided by an accounting technique - creating a
"deferred asset" on its balance sheet - which would preserve its
budgetary independence.