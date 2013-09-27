Sept 27 Some of America's leading CEOs are
beating a familiar path to Washington to support a stopgap bill
to raise the U.S. borrowing limit and avert a government
shutdown, warning lawmakers that the specter of the first debt
default in the country's history and a credit downgrade is
damaging the economy.
The business leaders, all members of a group called "Fix the
Debt," said they went to Capitol Hill last week with a simple
message for Republicans and Democrats, but it is the same as the
one they delivered in budget standoffs of 2011 and 2012.
"Engage in whatever political machinations you wish, but do
not default," said Honeywell International Inc Chief
Executive David Cote. "Don't throw away a credit history built
up since George Washington."
For these corporate leaders, it's a bit like the movie
"Groundhog Day," where the main character lives the same day
over and over, wondering whether there is a way out of the
scene.
The U.S. government faces the possibility of a partial
shutdown of operations on Oct. 1 as Congress struggles to pass
an emergency spending bill. Republicans in the
U.S. House of Representatives want a one-year delay in the Oct.
1 start of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, President
Barack Obama's signature healthcare legislation, in return for
raising U.S. borrowing authority by enough to let the Treasury
borrow through the end of 2014.
Even though many of the CEOs believe federal spending is
excessive and the deficit puts U.S. economic health at risk,
they want Congress to pass an emergency measure.
The "Fix the Debt" group calls for any short-term debt deal
to be followed by fiscal reform to reduce the deficit. The CEOs
insist that avoiding a shutdown cannot be the final goal and say
a comprehensive bipartisan agreement on politically sensitive
tax and spending reforms is needed.
They concede it will be tough to achieve in the deeply
divided and gridlocked Congress.
"There's plenty of different plans; what we haven't done is
land on one that everybody buys into," said Bob Moritz, chairman
of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.
DYSFUNCTION
Honeywell's Cote, Tenneco Inc CEO Gregg Sherrill and
Paul Stebbins, executive chairman of World Fuel Services Corp
, plan to take an even bigger group of chief executives
to Washington in October.
"It's not for us to articulate precisely what the negotiated
settlement should look like," Stebbins said. "But we're telling
them that the dysfunction is doing deep damage to the country
and to the world's perception of us."
With current funding scheduled to expire at the end of
September and the government fast approaching the $16.7 trillion
debt limit imposed by Congress earlier this year, Stebbins said
the group urged lawmakers to pass the continuing resolution and
not delay Obamacare.
"It's just reckless to try to hold it hostage - to hold the
whole country hostage - because you don't like a law," Stebbins
said.
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's CEO Lloyd
Blankfein said that although he was optimistic an agreement to
raise the debt ceiling would ultimately pass, concerns that
Congress would fail to act in time were hurting markets and the
economy.
"Saying we'll blow up the credit rating is not
responsible," Blankfein said on Wednesday on a panel of the
Clinton Global Initiative in New York.
NYSE Euronext CEO Duncan Niederauer, however, said markets
have so far taken little notice of the debt ceiling debate.
Niederauer said that anxiety over a potential government
shutdown is "the only thing that's stopping the U.S. economy
from really being unleashed in a positive way."
The last close-call on a government shutdown in December
2012 and early 2013 dealt a blow to small-business confidence,
hurting lending and job growth, said Richard Hunt, head of a
trade group called the Consumer Bankers Association.
Hunt told reporters on Wednesday that experienced lawmakers
understand the implications of shutting down the government, but
some newer members do not seem to realize how wide-ranging the
effects could be.
"Some of these people who just got elected believe they are
here to save the country, and they're not worried about a two-
or three-day shutdown," Hunt said. "So we need to make sure we
have adults in both parties right now."