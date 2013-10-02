WASHINGTON Oct 2 Major business leaders
including Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein who met
with President Barack Obama on Wednesday warned of dire
consequences if lawmakers fail to raise the U.S. debt ceiling
and prevent a government shutdown from lasting a long time.
Blankfein, speaking to reporters after the meeting, said the
chief executives represented different political views but all
agreed the consequences of decisions made about the shutdown and
the debt ceiling were serious for the financial world.
Business leaders wanted Washington to understand "the
long-term consequences of a shutdown - we're already in the
short-term consequences of a shutdown - but certainly the
consequences of a debt ceiling (not being raised), and we all
agree that those are extremely adverse," he said.