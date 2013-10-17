WASHINGTON Oct 17 Key data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission - the Commitments of
Traders and Cotton on Call reports - will not be published this
week as scheduled, the agency said.
Employees of the U.S. derivatives industry watchdog returned
to work on Thursday after most were furloughed from Oct. 1 as
part of the partial federal government shutdown.
"The CFTC is performing the work necessary to resume
publishing these and other reports and will announce a revised
schedule once more information becomes available," the agency
said.
The closely watched Commitments of Traders report shows the
holdings of participants in various U.S. futures markets and are
used by traders and analysts to infer potential market trends.