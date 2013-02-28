* Federal grants to be lower under sequestration
* Mayors worry demands for spending to grow
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 When the mayor of Baltimore,
Maryland, talks about the federal spending cuts set to begin on
Friday, she does not mention appropriations committees, line
items or revenue rates.
Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake first talks about crime.
"Number one is the public safety impact," she said. "We have
made Baltimore a safer city, but we're not where we need to be
and this isn't the time to pull the rug out from under us."
In the public imagination, Baltimore is closely linked to
the HBO crime drama, "The Wire," which portrayed it as a
post-industrial, drug-infested wasteland. The city's police
department seized 1,830 illegal guns in 2012 and there were 217
homicides in the city.
Still, that is nearly half Detroit's 411 homicides last
year, and Baltimore's violent crime has been dropping since
2000. Rawlings-Blake attributes part of the decline to federal
funds for justice and safety, which are now subject to
sequestration.
Mayors across the country say the $85 billion
across-the-board spending cuts, known as sequestration, for the
fiscal year ending Sept. 30 pose a threat large and vague that
will reach into various areas of their cities' daily operations.
They know they will receive fewer grants, and funding for
joint programs they operate with the U.S. government will drop,
but they do not have details on all the cuts. Mayors, along with
governors, have been visiting Capitol Hill this week to push for
an alternative to sequestration to bring down the federal debt.
Local governments will likely receive $28.3 billion in
grants from the federal government under sequestration this
federal fiscal year, compared with $29.8 billion last fiscal
year, according to the Federal Funds Information for States.
Then there are the indirect economic effects cities cannot
quantify from federal furloughs, less spending, slow growth and
fewer dollars to help those with low incomes. Those could all
boost demand for aid, causing cities to spend more, while also
driving down tax revenues. Many places have only recently begun
recovering from the 2007-09 recession and they are wary of
jeopardizing their improvements.
Most cities receive only 5 percent of their revenues from
the U.S. government. Federal money also filters through state
governments, but many states slashed local funding during the
recession. Meanwhile, property taxes, most cities' chief revenue
source, are still low from the housing downturn.
"We're already flipping over the sofa cushions trying to
find money," said Rawlings-Blake, noting Baltimore had to close
$300 million in budget gaps over the last three years.
PROBLEMS SIMMERING
Mayors and civic officials say sequestration will not force
cities to shut down immediately next week. Instead, said
Columbus, Ohio, Mayor Michael Coleman, problems will arise over
time, like water coming to a boil.
Some do not consider those problems major. Oklahoma City
Mayor Mick Cornett says his city may have less spending
flexibility due to reductions in community development grants
and could face some private sector layoffs, but "we'll survive."
Sequestration will at most only slow the city's "boom-time
economy," but not stop it, Cornett said.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Service said on Thursday
municipalities "have exhibited their willingness to impose
cutbacks in response to a weaker revenue environment since the
beginning of the recession, and we expect them to be prepared
for the possibility of sequestration." Sequestration would have
minor credit consequences for local governments, it added.
Nuveen Asset Management looked at how reducing all federal
money sent to local governments, including that trickling
through states, by 10 percent would affect the 20 largest
cities. It found the impact on revenues would likely be small.
"Given the resiliency of communities and their ability to
adjust their budgets... we fully expect they'll be able to
manage a cut like that, really, without showing much strain,"
Shawn O'Leary, research analyst at Nuveen, told Reuters Insider.
Philadelphia would take the biggest hit, losing about 4.1
percent of revenues, followed by Phoenix, at 3.8 percent. On the
other end, San Diego and Jacksonville, Florida, would see only
0.4 percent less.
Still, for some, a 4 percent drop would be tough.
"Our revenues are already tight. I mean, we are coming out
of the recession. All of us, not just Philadelphia, all American
cities are in a precarious financial situation," said
Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter. "I can't replace the
revenues."
Houston, Texas, has not put dollar amounts to its losses,
but it expects fewer grants for public safety, transportation
and parks, said Controller Ronald Green, adding that the cuts
will put the onus on the city to pay for services.
"The federal government can pass it to the state, the state
can pass it to the city. But with us, it stops with us," he
said. "Trash has to get picked up. Police have to answer calls."