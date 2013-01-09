By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 9 The White House on Wednesday
sees little profit in the notion of minting $1 trillion
platinum coin as an escape hatch to avoid a debt default if
Congress balks at raising the U.S. debt limit.
With another standoff with Congress over raising the debt
ceiling looming as early as mid-February, a petition on the
White House website asks the administration to create a single
platinum coin worth $1 trillion to avoid a stalemate over
lifting the borrowing cap. The petition has garnered more than
7,100 signatures.
An asset of that value would place the United States well
within its $16.4 trillion borrowing limits, the argument goes.
Pressed to rule out the idea, White House Press Secretary
Jay Carney on Wednesday passed the buck.
"I would refer you to Treasury for the specifics of this
question," Carney told reporters. "I can tell you that the
president does not believe that there is a backup plan or a Plan
B or an off-ramp."
Carney would only say the president doesn't believe there
are alternatives to raising the debt limit.
Congress' refusal in 2011 to raise the debt ceiling unless
the White House agreed to large spending cuts brought the United
States close to the brink of a debt default and dealt the weak
recovery a setback.
With the need to raise the debt limit again on the horizon,
Obama has this time taken the position that doing so is
Congress's responsibility and that because a debt default would
cause widespread economic damage, he does not need to offer
lawmakers incentives to do so.
However, given the past willingness of some congressional
Republicans to entertain a default rather than raise the
borrowing cap - which they say puts the nation on a fiscally
unsustainable path - observers have proposed emergency measures.
Some have urged the administration to cite the 14th
amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which says the validity of
the public debt should not be questioned, and ignore the limit
if Congress fails to raise it. The White House says it does not
believe that approach would stand up legally.
Enter the trillion-dollar coin idea. Liberal columnist and
Nobel-winning economist Paul Krugman wrote that the while the
notion may be "undignified," it would avoid catastrophic
economic developments by taking the debate over the debt ceiling
off the table. Representative Jerrold Nadler, a New York
Democrat, has said he supports the idea.
Carney, meanwhile, wasn't buying.
Pressed repeatedly on whether the administration has
reviewed the idea, he would only say that it is Congress's
responsibility to raise the debt ceiling, and that the White
House is not mulling any contingency plans.
"I have no coins in my pockets," he said.