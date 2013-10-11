SINGAPORE Oct 11 Some financial institutions
are reducing the use of U.S. Treasury bills as collateral for
transactions in stocks and swaps as they prepare for the
possibility of a U.S. government default.
Hong Kong's securities exchanges announced on Thursday they
will apply a bigger discount on the U.S. Treasuries used as
margin collateral.
Traders and risk officers at banks said they were carefully
monitoring portfolios and collateral, with some putting
contingency plans in place to deal with default or a sudden loss
of liquidity in the securities, the world's most risk-free
assets after cash.
"Maintaining liquidity is a primary focus of contingency
plans set up to deal with a default," said a trader at an
American bank in Tokyo. Shorter-maturity Treasury securities
would no longer be accepted as collateral if the United States
defaulted on its debt, he said.
"Many repo agreements are being amended to exclude these
types of instruments in order to ensure liquidity is
maintained," he said.
Traders expect the $5 trillion U.S. repo market, used to
fund short-term borrowings against government securities, to be
the worst hit if the United States defaulted.
Even if markets believed that the U.S. government will
eventually meet its debt obligations, a temporary delay in
payments would be construed as default, and financial markets do
not trade or lend against defaulted securities.
The fiscal standoff in Washington is in its third week. Most
government services have been shut down since Oct. 1, when
lawmakers failed to agree on funding them.
President Barack Obama and Republican leaders were in talks
late on Thursday to try to reopen government and extend its
borrowing authority beyond Oct. 17.
Failing that, the government will hit its $16.7 trillion
borrowing limit and could potentially default on social security
or Treasury payments late in October or early next month.
The Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx) said it
will apply a haircut of 3 percent versus the current 1 percent
for treasury bills with a maturity of less than a year that are
used as collateral to meet margin requirements.
Haircuts applied to longer-dated bills remain unchanged.
HKEx is the holding company for The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong
Ltd, Hong Kong Futures Exchange Ltd and Hong Kong Securities
Clearing Company Ltd.
"Participants should make necessary funding arrangements to
cover any shortfall to their margin requirements resulting from
the increase in the U.S. Treasuries haircut," HKEx said.
WAITING, WATCHING
Exchanges elsewhere in Asia have not so far disclosed any
plans to deal with a U.S. debt default.
"We are monitoring, but I don't think things will get to a
point where some kind of an emergency plan has to be activated,"
said Seo Sang-joon, market conditions team manager for the Korea
Exchange. Seo said Treasuries were not commonly used in Korea as
collateral.
The Japan Securities Clearing Corp, whose clients include
the Tokyo Stock Exchange, was reviewing procedures, said Katsuya
Sakaba, head of its Risk Management Division.
"As a rule, if there is a default, we will revise collateral
haircuts. We'll apply a more conservative haircut rate, or raise
the rate, although that's never happened, not even two years
ago," he said, referring to a similar U.S. political showdown
over debt in 2011.
A U.S. default could kick up a storm in financial markets
and a massive rush into risk-free assets.
But, in some ways, that risk is a bigger headache for
regulators and market participants than exchanges in Asia, most
of which use cash as collateral.
Equities are exchange-traded, but there is no mandatory
requirement in Asia for currency and interest rate swaps to be
cleared through an exchange as they are in the United States and
parts of Europe.
For most over-the-counter swaps and other derivatives traded
in Asia, collateral is posted directly between the two parties
to a deal.
Most deals use cash as collateral, rather than Treasuries,
said Singapore-based Sam Ahmed, head of collateral services
sales at Citi in Asia.
"For now we are just tracking and stress-testing client
portfolios that hold short-dated Treasuries with November and
December maturities," Ahmed said.
The risk that the margin collateral posted on transactions
loses value rapidly, and thereby undermines the protection
against default, is higher for stock and securities exchanges
than for individual banks or traders, said a risk officer at an
Asian bank in Singapore.
"These exchanges are multilateral, and stand between several
counterparties at the same time," he said. "They are stuffed if
they get it wrong."