WASHINGTON Oct 11 U.S. Republican Senator Susan
Collins said President Barack Obama on Friday expressed interest
in elements of her plan to extend the federal debt limit and
reopen the government, but "did not endorse it."
Collins said that during a meeting with Republican senators
at the White House, Obama did not reject outright part of her
plan that calls for a repeal of a tax on medical devices, which
will help fund insurance subsidies in Obama's signature
healthcare reform law, known as Obamacare.
"He obviously did not agree with my descriptions of the
negative impact of the tax. But he clearly also recognizes that
it is not the heart of Obamacare in any way, and that as long as
the revenue is replaced, as I proposed, that it does not hurt
his signature program," said Collins, who is from Maine.