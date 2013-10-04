(Adds Lockheed Martin item)
Oct 4 The U.S. government shutdown, now into its
fourth day, is beginning to hit the factory floor as concerns
grow about the economic consequences of a prolonged stalemate in
Congress.
The standoff, prompted by Republicans' determination to halt
President Barack Obama's healthcare reforms, could affect U.S.
companies that rely on federal employees and funding.
Following is a list of companies and financial institutions
that have warned of project delays, employee furloughs and other
consequences of a prolonged budget impasse:
** LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP
The weapons maker said about 3,000 employees would be
furloughed on Monday due to the U.S. shutdown. The number of
employees was expected to increase every week if the shutdown
continued, the company said.
** BOEING CO
The aerospace and defense company said there could be delays
in its jetliner deliveries, including its new 787 Dreamliner,
because thousands of U.S. aviation officials needed to certify
the planes have been idled. The delays would also affect
numerous programs and products in the company's defense
business.
** UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP
The company, which makes Sikorsky helicopters and other
items for the military, said it would be forced to furlough as
many as 4,000 employees if the U.S. government shutdown
continues through next week, due to the absence of government
quality inspectors. More than 5,000 employees may be on furlough
if the shutdown continues into next month.
** WAL-MART STORES INC
The retailer's Sam's Club chain saw a slight slowdown last
weekend at its warehouse club stores near government facilities
but anticipates it could see a lift in food sales if military
commissaries remain closed, the unit's CEO Rosalind Brewer told
Reuters. The chain is letting military families shop without
paying a membership fee at 50 outlets located near military
bases, Brewer said.
** USEC INC
The uranium fuel supplier, which is awaiting funds from the
U.S. government for an enrichment project, said it may have to
furlough some workers or slow down work at the project if the
shutdown extends past Oct. 15.
** GOLDMAN SACHS
** BANK OF AMERICA
** CITIGROUP
** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
** AIG
** MORGAN STANLEY
** WELLS FARGO
Chief executives from major financial institutions have
warned of "adverse" consequences if government agencies remain
closed and lawmakers fail to raise the debt ceiling by
mid-October. In a meeting with Obama on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs
Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein implicitly criticized
Republicans for using their opposition to the healthcare law as
a weapon that could lead to a U.S. default.
