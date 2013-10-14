(Updates BAE Systems item)
Oct 14 The U.S. moved into the third week of a
government shutdown after Republicans and Democrats failed to
reach an agreement over the weekend to pass the federal budget.
The talks are complicated by the Thursday deadline to raise the
U.S. debt ceiling.
Following companies and financial institutions have warned
of project delays, employee furloughs and other consequences of
a prolonged impasse:
** BAE SYSTEMS PLC
The British defense contractor's chief executive, Linda
Hudson, said more than 600 of the furloughed employees would be
recalled on Tuesday. Before the recall, more than 1,100 of the
company's employees were unable to work due to the shutdown. The
Defense Department has brought back most of its furloughed
civilian employees in recent days, including those necessary for
BAE's sites to ship products to government customers, the
company said.
** BOEING CO
The aerospace and defense company said as long as the
government shutdown continues there remains the possibility of
furloughs due to limited access to federal installations where
Boeing employees work, its customers issuing stop-work orders,
funding cuts or absence of government inspectors.
While the recall of some civilian defense employees has
delayed the need for furloughs at some Boeing facilities, the
continued impact of the government shutdown could still result
in furloughs for some employees, Dan Beck, a Boeing spokesman,
said in an e-mail to Reuters.
The shutdown was also affecting activities of NASA and other
government customers supported by Boeing employees, Beck said,
adding that at this time the company had no definite plans for
furloughs.
** URS CORP
The engineering company said it has temporarily laid off
about 3,000 employees due to the U.S. government shutdown. The
number, as of Monday, is expected to increase if the shutdown
continues, said URS, which counts the U.S. Defense, Homeland
Security, State and Treasury departments as customers.
** COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP
The U.S. warehouse club retailer has seen a "downward"
effect in the Washington, D.C. area due to the government
shutdown, but not overall, Chief Financial Officer Richard
Galanti said on a post-earnings conference call.
** HEALTH NET INC
The managed care company said payments for healthcare
services it provides to military families would be delayed due
to the U.S. government shutdown. The U.S. Defense Health Agency
(DHA) said on Oct. 2 that it would not be able to reimburse the
company as it did not have the legal authority, Health Net said
in a regulatory filing.
** HUMANA INC
The managed care company said the government shutdown would
delay payments related to its military health services contract
and that it could be liable for up to $175 million worth of
claims if the payments do not come through.
Humana provides administrative services to the government
for healthcare, with the federal government covering the cost of
the benefits and associated risk.
** LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP
The weapons maker said it would furlough about 2,400 of its
workers, fewer than the 3,000 it expected on Friday, because the
government facilities where they work are closed due to the
shutdown or the company had received a stop-work order on their
program. The number of employees was expected to increase every
week if the shutdown continued, the company said on Friday.
** UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP
The diversified manufacturer canceled plans to temporarily
lay off workers in its aerospace businesses as government
quality inspectors return in the wake of the Pentagon's decision
to recall most its own furloughed civilian workers.
The company, which makes Sikorsky helicopters and other
items for the military, had said last week that it could
furlough as many as 4,000 workers in its aerospace businesses if
the shutdown continued through this week and possibly nearly
5,000 if the shutdown continued into November.
** WAL-MART STORES INC
The retailer's Sam's Club chain saw a slight slowdown last
weekend at its warehouse club stores near government facilities
but anticipates it could see a lift in food sales if military
commissaries remain closed, the unit's CEO, Rosalind Brewer,
told Reuters. The chain is offering military families and
retirees free access to its stores while the military
commissaries remain closed, Brewer said.
** USEC INC
The uranium fuel supplier, which is awaiting funds from the
U.S. government for an enrichment project, said it may have to
furlough some workers or slow down work at the project if the
shutdown extends past Oct. 15.
** GOLDMAN SACHS
** BANK OF AMERICA
** CITIGROUP
** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
** AIG
** MORGAN STANLEY
** WELLS FARGO
Chief executives from major financial institutions have
warned of "adverse" consequences if government agencies remain
closed and lawmakers fail to raise the debt ceiling by
mid-October. In a meeting with Obama on Wednesday, Goldman Sachs
Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein implicitly criticized
Republicans for using their opposition to the healthcare law as
a weapon that could lead to a U.S. default.
(Compiled by Garima Goel in Bangalore)