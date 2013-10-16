(Adds Stanley Black & Decker, BNY Mellon)
Oct 16 The U.S. moved into the third week of a
government shutdown after Republicans and Democrats failed to
reach an agreement to pass the federal budget. The talks are
complicated by the Thursday deadline to raise the U.S. debt
ceiling.
Following companies and financial institutions have warned
of project delays, employee furloughs and other consequences of
a prolonged impasse:
** STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC
The power tool maker cut its 2013 profit forecast due to the
U.S. government spending cuts and shutdown and
slower-than-expected margin expansion in its security business.
"We really believe the US government sequestration and
shutdown have had a modest impact in Q3 on us and will have a
slightly more significant impact on us in Q4," Chief Financial
Officer Donald Allan said on a conference call with analysts.
** BNY MELLON CORP
The world's largest custody bank by assets said its balance
sheet has ballooned by nearly $10 billion in October as its
clients sit on more cash to ride out the turmoil caused by the
U.S. government's shutdown.
"We've seen some various money market funds and various
clients get more defensive and put more into cash, so our
balance sheet is up about $10 billion since quarter-end," BNY
Mellon Chairman and Chief Executive Gerald Hassell said
Wednesday on a conference call. "We are prepared to handle
that."
** FLIR SYSTEMS INC
The surveillance products maker cut its revenue forecast for
the full year to $1.45-$1.5 billion from $1.5-$1.6 billion.
"Ongoing uncertainty in the U.S. government is likely to
continue to affect our performance in the fourth quarter, and
our revised guidance is intended to reflect this environment,"
Chief Executive Andy Teich said on Tuesday.
** BABCOCK & WILCOX CO
The energy infrastructure company said if the government
shutdown continued into November, it could have a "modest
adverse impact" on the operating income of the firm's technical
services group, which manages nuclear production sites for the
U.S. Department of Energy. Many such sites at which the unit has
contracts have seen a slowdown in activity and are preparing for
furloughs, which will occur over the next two weeks if the
shutdown prolongs, the company said.
** WAL-MART STORES INC
The retailer on Tuesday said the government shutdown is on
the minds of its customers in the United States. At the
beginning of the shutdown, Wal-Mart's Sam's Club chain saw a
slight slowdown at its warehouse club stores near government
facilities but anticipated a lift in food sales if military
commissaries remain closed, the unit's CEO, Rosalind Brewer,
told Reuters. The chain is offering military families and
retirees free access to its stores while the military
commissaries remain closed, Brewer said.
** BAE SYSTEMS PLC
The British defense contractor's chief executive, Linda
Hudson, said more than 600 of the furloughed employees would be
recalled on Tuesday. Before the recall, more than 1,100 of the
company's employees were unable to work due to the shutdown. The
Defense Department has brought back most of its furloughed
civilian employees in recent days, including those necessary for
BAE's sites to ship products to government customers, the
company said.
** BOEING CO
The aerospace and defense company said as long as the
government shutdown continues there remains the possibility of
furloughs due to limited access to federal installations where
Boeing employees work, its customers issuing stop-work orders,
funding cuts or absence of government inspectors.
While the recall of some civilian defense employees has
delayed the need for furloughs at some Boeing facilities, the
continued impact of the government shutdown could still result
in furloughs for some employees, Dan Beck, a Boeing spokesman,
said in an e-mail to Reuters.
The shutdown was also affecting activities of NASA and other
government customers supported by Boeing employees, Beck said,
adding that at this time the company had no definite plans for
furloughs.
** URS CORP
The engineering company said it has temporarily laid off
about 3,000 employees due to the shutdown. The number, as of
Oct. 7, is expected to increase if the shutdown continues, said
URS, which counts the U.S. defense, homeland security, state and
treasury departments as its customers.
** COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP
The U.S. warehouse club retailer has seen a "downward"
effect in the Washington, D.C. area due to the shutdown, but not
overall, Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said on a
post-earnings conference call on Oct. 9.
** HEALTH NET INC
The managed care company said payments for healthcare
services it provides to military families would be delayed due
to the U.S. government shutdown. The U.S. Defense Health Agency
said on Oct. 2 that it would not be able to reimburse the
company as it did not have the legal authority, Health Net said
in a regulatory filing.
** HUMANA INC
The managed care company said the government shutdown would
delay payments related to its military health services contract
and that it could be liable for up to $175 million worth of
claims if the payments do not come through.
Humana provides administrative services to the government
for healthcare, with the federal government covering the cost of
the benefits and associated risk.
** LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP
The weapons maker said it would furlough about 2,400 of its
workers because the government facilities where they work are
closed due to the shutdown or the company had received a
stop-work order on their program. The number of employees was
expected to increase every week if the shutdown continued, the
company said on Oct. 4.
** UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP
The diversified manufacturer canceled plans to temporarily
lay off workers in its aerospace businesses as government
quality inspectors return in the wake of the Pentagon's decision
to recall most its own furloughed civilian workers.
The company, which makes Sikorsky helicopters and other
items for the military, said on Oct. 2 that it could furlough as
many as 4,000 workers in its aerospace businesses if the
shutdown continued through the following week and possibly
nearly 5,000 if the shutdown continued into November.
** GOLDMAN SACHS
** BANK OF AMERICA
** CITIGROUP
** JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
** AIG
** MORGAN STANLEY
** WELLS FARGO
Chief executives from major financial institutions have
warned of "adverse" consequences if government agencies remain
closed and lawmakers fail to raise the debt ceiling by
mid-October. In a meeting with Obama, Goldman Sachs Chief
Executive Lloyd Blankfein implicitly criticized Republicans for
using their opposition to the healthcare law as a weapon that
could lead to a U.S. default.
(Compiled by Garima Goel in Bangalore)