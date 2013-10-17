* New talks won't make old fiscal divisions any easier
* Budget panel follows long list of failed negotiations
* Republicans resist revenues, will try again on Obamacare
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Oct 16 Washington's last-minute deal
to reopen the government and avert a default sets up the latest
congressional committee to try to reach a budget compromise, but
some lawmakers say the panel faces an extremely difficult task.
The deal that passed late on Wednesday, just hours before
the U.S. Treasury was due to hit its debt limit, does nothing to
resolve the bitter differences between Democrats and Republicans
over taxes and spending that have provoked several tense
standoffs in recent years, setting financial markets on edge.
Instead, it leaves decisions on how to shrink budget
deficits and replace automatic "sequester" spending cuts to a
negotiating panel known as a conference committee.
The group of Democrats and Republicans from the Senate and
House of Representatives is expected to start working in coming
days and would have to report recommendations by Dec. 13.
While there are no prescribed consequences if the committee
fails to agree on recommendations, government funding runs out
again on Jan. 15, and the threat of another federal shutdown
will put pressure on lawmakers for a deal.
On the other hand, such committees do not have a great track
record. Washington has seen numerous deficit commissions and
negotiating "gangs" and "supercommittees" fail, most notably
after the budget deal in 2011.
It is difficult for many in Washington to see how things
will be different this time.
"The truth is, time will tell," said Representative Gregory
Meeks, a Democrat from New York. "I don't know that it's going
to be any different. I hope so."
Disastrous poll numbers for Republicans and worsening public
views of Democrats over the two-week shutdown could help
lawmakers be more flexible, he said, adding, "Hopefully, we're
not deaf and we hear it."
The committee is expected to unofficially start negotiations
on Thursday morning when House Budget Committee Chairman Paul
Ryan of Wisconsin and his Democratic Senate counterpart, Patty
Murray of Washington state, meet for breakfast. They will turn
the event into a photo opportunity and news conference.
"There's concern that remains because we know that we're
going to face this again in a matter of months, if not weeks,"
said Representative John Larson, a Connecticut Democrat. He
voiced hope that the focus of talks can be "on important things,
like jobs."
DEEP DIVISIONS
While both sides agree that deficits must shrink further,
entrenched partisan positions will be difficult to break. The
Congressional Budget Office has said about a further $2 trillion
in 10-year budget savings are needed to stabilize U.S. debt as a
percentage of economic output over the long term.
Republicans want spending cuts to come from expensive
federal benefit programs such as Medicare and Social Security,
but liberal Democrats have strongly resisted that.
They would prefer to raise taxes further on the wealthy by
eliminating some tax breaks, but that is a non-starter for most
Republicans, who want to use those savings to lower tax rates.
Democrat Sander Levin, the top Democrat on the House Ways
and Means Committee, said there must be compromise in which his
party gets some sort of new tax revenues in exchange for cuts to
benefits.
"So I think we're going to insist on balance," he told
Reuters. "And if we're going to talk about entitlements, we're
going to have to talk about revenues."
Republicans will also fight to preserve the savings from
across-the-board "sequester" spending cuts ordered by the 2011
Budget Control Act, without raising taxes.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who hammered out
the debt limit and funding deal with top Senate Democrat Harry
Reid, underscored that point on Wednesday.
"Some have suggested that we break that promise as part of
this agreement. They've said Washington needs to spend more,
that we need to raise taxes - that we can just tax our way to
prosperity and balance," McConnell said. "But what the BCA
(Budget Control Act) showed is that Washington can cut
spending."
OBAMACARE FIGHT NOT OVER
Some Republican conservatives said they planned to use the
talks to renew their failed effort to defund and delay
implementation of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare
law, popularly known as Obamacare.
"As the nation's attention turns from Washington politics to
the Obamacare disaster, Democrats will have no choice but to
reconsider our fair and reasonable proposals to delay the law,"
said Representative Tom Graves of Georgia, who spearheaded an
effort to defund the measure in the House.
House conferees were named following the chamber's vote, and
the lineup had some partisan voices on it from each party, which
could make for contentious negotiations.
Republicans will be led by Ryan, the architect of the
party's fiscal blueprints, which call for deep cuts to benefit
programs and social services. The panel also includes
Representative Tom Price of Georgia, a leading conservative
voice, and more moderate Republicans - Tom Cole of Oklahoma and
Diane Black of Tennessee.
The presence of Ryan, considered a top contender for the
2016 Republican presidential nomination, is a significant change
from the 2011 supercommittee. Ryan, last year's Republican vice
presidential nominee, declined to serve on that panel after
predicting it would fail to meet its goal of finding $1.5
trillion in budget savings.
This year, Ryan has downplayed expectations for a "grand
bargain," advocating instead more modest savings that he calls a
"down payment" on reducing the federal debt.
On the Democratic side is Assistant Democratic Leader James
Clyburn, who was a member of the 2011 supercommittee who argued
strenuously against benefit cuts. Also on the panel is
Representative Chris Van Hollen, the top Democrat on the Budget
Committee and Representative Nita Lowey, top Democrat on the
House Appropriations Committee.