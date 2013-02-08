* Proposals challenge Republicans' no new taxes cry
* Obama tells Democrats he welcomes the fight
* March 1 deadline looms for both parties
By Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro
LEESBURG, Va. Feb 7 Facing government spending
cuts that could delay air travelers, pare education programs for
the poor and weaken military readiness, Democrats in Congress
this week sought to shift the deficit-reduction burden to the
rich.
Without congressional action, about $85 billion in
across-the-board spending cuts are set to begin on March 1. If
allowed to continue, they could slow economic growth this year,
according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.
The savings, known in Washington as the "sequester," would
cut into most military and domestic programs. Worse, they would
be compressed into a short time frame of March 1-Sept. 30, when
Washington's fiscal year ends.
And so House Democrats have proposed substituting the $85
billion "meat-ax" approach to deficit reduction with a mix of
spending cuts and tax hikes, although it is not clear if that
will be embraced by President Barack Obama.
In a taunt to Republicans who oppose any tax increases to
reduce deficits, Democrats are again aiming at squeezing more
revenues out of the wealthy to help bring down the debt. It is a
gambit they successfully deployed weeks ago when a "fiscal
cliff" deal raised around $600 billion over 10 years by letting
income tax rates rise on high earners.
"They (Republicans) have to tell the American people whether
they care more about protecting special-interest tax breaks like
those for big oil companies or whether they care about defense
spending and economic growth," said Democratic Representative
Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. He spoke to Reuters on the
sidelines of a three-day House Democratic retreat.
Most of the Democrats' savings ideas already have been
floated in past legislative debates.
Van Hollen, the senior Democrat on the House Budget
Committee, said that under their plan, tax deductions for the
very wealthy would be limited by phasing in a 30 percent
effective tax rate for those earning more than $1 million a
year.
This minimum tax would be separate from the income tax hike
that started on Jan. 1 for households with incomes above
$450,000 a year.
These added revenues for the Treasury, Van Hollen said,
would be further augmented by eliminating a long-held tax break
for the profitable oil and gas industry. And on the spending
side, Democrats would end government payments to farmers
largely enjoyed by big agricultural operations.
Asked whether he thought Obama would publicly embrace these
savings to head off the sequester, possibly next week in his
State of the Union address to Congress, Van Hollen said: "We
don't know exactly." He added, "There are other things that
could be put into the mix" as well.
Those, he said, could include cutting the "carried interest"
tax break enjoyed by investment managers. It allows mostly
affluent individuals to pay a 20 percent capital gains tax rate
on a big chunk of their income, rather than the top ordinary
income tax rate of about 40 percent.
Another Obama move, Van Hollen said, could be ending a tax
break for corporate jets, an idea that was kicked around in 2011
and at one point was supported by some key Republicans.
'DEFINITION OF DYSFUNCTION'
In 2013, Republicans are arguing that the Washington tax
hike game is over now that Democrats successfully raised rates
on the rich at the start of the new year.
"My constituents in Kentucky and the American people,"
warned Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday,
"will not accept another tax increase to put off a spending cut
that the two parties have already agreed to. It's the definition
of dysfunction."
McConnell faces a possible Republican primary challenge in
2014 from the more conservative wing of his party.
But after significant victories in last November's elections
that saw Obama win a second term and his fellow Democrats pick
up seats in the Senate and House, the party is trying to block
the non-military spending cuts that they argue will hit mainly
the poor and middle classes.
Ratcheting up a public relations campaign to warn of heavy
federal government job cuts, Maryland Democratic Senator Ben
Cardin was to visit the National Institutes of Health in
suburban Washington on Friday to discuss "how the latest federal
budget battles and looming sequestration may affect you."
A new Hart Research poll released by Americans For Tax
Fairness found that two-thirds of those surveyed support higher
taxes on the top 2 percent and corporations, and that a majority
opposes the Republican spending-cut-only approach.
Buoyed by that kind of poll, Obama on Thursday told House
Democrats who are gathered here that he welcomed a budget debate
in the "court of public opinion."
While he gave passing mention to reforming large government
programs that Republicans want to cut for major savings - and
where long-term deficit-reduction might be most achievable - the
president mainly talked about reining in favorable tax treatment
for the rich.
"We sure as heck should be willing to ask those of us who
are luckiest in this society to close a few loopholes and
deductions that the average American doesn't get," Obama said.
Republicans have argued that doing so would slow economic
growth.
Democrats here countered that argument with a recently
released government report in which a slight contraction in the
economy for the last three months of 2012 was partially blamed
on slowing government spending.