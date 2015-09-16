BRIEF-Prudential Financial shareholders approve resolution to vote on executive pay
* Says shareholders approved resolution to cast non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation program
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said he would get legislation passed to fund the federal government in time to avoid any agency shutdowns on Oct. 1.
"We're going to fund the government. We're not going to shut the government down," McConnell, a Republican, told reporters. He added that he is seeking a bill that keeps the government running through "late fall," until a longer spending bill can be negotiated.
McConnell also said he opposes efforts by some conservative Republicans who are insisting that women's healthcare provider Planned Parenthood be defunded as part of any government funding bill. House of Representatives conservatives are warning against passing any temporary funding bill without deleting Planned Parenthood funds.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
NEW YORK, May 9 Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.