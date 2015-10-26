WASHINGTON Oct 26 Republican and Democratic negotiators in the U.S. Congress and the Obama administration are close to agreeing on proposals to raise Washington's borrowing authority and fund government programs over the long term, according to a House of Representatives source.

While details remain to be worked out, the potential deal would provide funding for government agencies over a two-year period. Higher spending on military and domestic programs would be offset with savings elsewhere, according to the source, who asked not to be identified.

U.S. borrowing authority would extend into 2017, the source said without specifying how far into that year.

Any deal would have to be approved by the full House and Senate before being submitted to President Barack Obama. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)