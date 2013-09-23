* Obamacare battle will likely go down to the wire
* Sept. 30 deadline for funding government looms
* Debt ceiling clash still ahead
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The U.S. Congress begins a
wild and potentially chaotic week on Monday that may or may not
end with a government shutdown on Oct. 1 but will surely do
nothing to improve its low standing with American voters.
With action to fund the government required in both the U.S.
Senate and then once again in the House of Representatives, a
down-to-the wire battle through next weekend is almost
guaranteed.
And when members are finished with that, they will confront
an even more volatile clash over increasing the government's
borrowing authority, with its credit rating and possible default
on the line.
The long Republican war against "Obamacare," President
Barack Obama's healthcare signature law set for launch on Oct.
1, is at the heart of the clashes ahead. Republicans are using
both the threat of a shutdown as well as the debt ceiling in an
effort to scuttle or delay the law.
Yet the only certainty is that when the dust settles,
Obamacare will still be standing. Neither the Democratic Senate
nor Obama will agree to a bill delaying the program, signed into
law by the president in March, 2010 to provide health coverage
for millions of uninsured Americans.
The clash is a potentially defining moment for Republicans,
who are badly divided over the anti-Obamacare tactic being
pursued by the House.
DEFINING MOMENT FOR REPUBLICANS
Influential conservatives, including senior Republicans in
the Senate, strategist Karl Rove and Fox News broadcaster Bill
O'Reilly have called it futile, warning that a shutdown could
seriously damage Republicans on the eve of the 2014 elections.
O'Reilly last week described the effort as "fanaticism on
the right," which is "harming the country. There's no way
Obamacare is going to be defunded.... So why bother alienating
independent Americans by embracing a futile exercise," he said
on Fox.
Congressional authorization for the government to spend
money runs out at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.
Whipped on by activists of the Tea Party movement, born in
reaction to Obamacare when it was before Congress in 2009 and
increasingly powerful in Republican election contests,
Republicans in the House voted on Friday to make the measure
conditional on defunding Obamacare.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has made it clear that he
will work this week to delete the House Republicans' provision
defunding Obamacare.
The first important vote on the House-passed Obamacare
spending bill could come on Tuesday when Reid might stage a vote
on a "motion to proceed," which basically asks the Senate's
permission to debate a bill.
Sixty votes in the 100-member Senate likely will be required
to approve this procedural move. Democrats control 54 votes
-including those of two independents-versus 46 for Republicans.
An easy vote had been anticipated because it was thought
that Republicans would surely vote to begin debate on a bill
that aims to kill the healthcare law that they hate.
But U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas could make a filibuster
stand at that point, slowing down the process, if nothing else.
TED CRUZ AT CENTER STAGE
Cruz, and to some extent his ally, Senator Mike Lee of Utah,
have "gone rogue" on the Republican establishment in the Senate,
with Cruz in particular the subject of bitter attack from some
of his colleagues for traveling around the country urging a "no
surrender" strategy on Obamacare.
If the "motion to proceed" passes, the Senate would then
move to the bill itself with a Democratic amendment to strike
the Obamacare provision.
Cruz could try again to slow or block the process by
filibustering. Again, 60 votes would be needed move forward.
Winning that second procedural vote would open the door for
Reid to then easily destroy the Obamacare provision, leaving the
government funding part of the bill alive.
From there, Reid could push to pass the bill, again relying
on just the 54 Democratic votes he controls, and then send the
bill back to the House.
A somewhat less theatrical turn could see Democrats
introduce and approve a straight-forward, six-week extension of
spending at the current level and send that over to the House.
While there are a number of technical obstacles to that
approach, it would free Senators from both parties from having
to go on record one way or the other on Obamacare, making it
harder for conservatives to use the vote against them in future
elections.
It would have the same effect as stripping the House bill of
the Obamacare provision.
After the Senate finishes, the measure to fund the
government must then return to the U.S. House of
Representatives.
By then, Oct. 1 will be rapidly approaching and a
high-stakes game of which-chamber-will-blink-first could unfold.
DEBT CEILING UP NEXT
House Republicans next week hope to unveil a second
important bill - one to prevent the U.S. government from
defaulting on its debt sometime in October or November.
The legislation would raise the country's $16.7 trillion
borrowing limit, but Republicans again want to extract something
from Democrats in return for the debt limit hike.
They have been talking about attaching yet another plan to
the debt limit bill that would gut Obamacare, as well as forcing
a controversial approval of the Keystone oil pipeline running
from Canada to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
House Republicans say they also are looking at some tax
provisions to possibly lop onto the debt limit bill.
Obama has warned Republicans against loading up the debt
limit bill with unrelated items, saying he will not negotiate on
a measure that in effect pays the government's outstanding
bills.
Passage of a loaded-up debt limit bill in the House likely
would trigger a rerun of the stop-gap spending fight that is
consuming Washington now.
The combat over the shutdown and the debt ceiling is to some
extent a rerun of past fiscal showdowns that have consumed much
of the past three years, since Republicans took control of the
House in the 2010 elections.
With every one of them, standing of Congress among
Americans, never very high, has sunk even lower.
Ironically, the approval rating of Congress was on its way
up, reaching a one-year high of 19 percent, according to the
Sept. 5-8 Gallup poll.