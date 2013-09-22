* Yet it remains unclear how they will find common ground
* Democratic-led Senate gets ready for showdown votes
* Bill may then go back to the Republican-led House
By Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Key Democrats and
Republicans said on Sunday that they expect a bitterly divided
Congress to somehow come together and avert a U.S. government
shutdown in eight days.
But it remained unclear how they would do it and, more
importantly, who will blink over Republican demands to defund
President Barack Obama's landmark overhaul of the U.S.
healthcare system, commonly known as Obamacare.
"We all know that the government is going to be funded. The
question is, whether it will be funded with Obamacare or
without," Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah, a favorite of the
anti-government Tea Party and a leader of the drive to deny
funds to the new healthcare program, said on NBC's "Meet the
Press" show.
Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, also
appearing on NBC program, said that she, too, expects the
government to remain open beyond Sept. 30, the end of the
current fiscal year.
"I believe in the end people of goodwill will come together
and do the right thing and, stop this (Republican) political
brinkmanship" that risks a shutdown, Klobuchar said.
Public opinion polls show most Americans unhappy with
Obamacare. But surveys also show most Americans opposed to a
government shutdown, which would disrupt federal services and
deal a blow to the U.S. economy.
Congress must authorize spending in the new fiscal year.
The Republican-led House of Representatives last week defied a
White House veto threat and passed a bill to keep the government
running, but only if Obamacare is defunded.
That bill is now before the Senate, where Democrats that
control the chamber vow to remove the provision to defund
Obamacare this week and return the measure to the House to sign
off on it. It would then by up to House Speaker John Boehner and
his Republicans to decide what to do - with time running short.
House Republicans could approve the Senate-passed bill,
clearing the way for Obama to sign it into law, or reject it,
triggering a shutdown.
ATTACHING NEW CONDITIONS
Another option in the House would be for Republicans to
attach new conditions to the bill, such as a possible delay in
implementation of Obamacare, and send it back to the Senate for
its concurrence.
Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, a potential 2016 White
House contender, reiterated his support for the effort to defund
Obamacare being pushed by the Tea Party movement.
Cruz said he plans to try to raise procedural roadblocks to
prevent Democrats from eliminating the defunding provision in
the House-passed bill.
Appearing on "Fox News Sunday," Cruz conceded that he does
not know if he will have the 41 votes needed in the 100-member
Senate to sustain such a roadblock. But he said it's now time
for the Senate's 46 Republicans "to unify, to stand together
with House Republicans" and against Obamacare.
Republicans need at least 41 votes in the Senate to sustain a
procedural hurdle known as a filibuster against the bill.
"Look, this (bill) may end up going back to the House," Cruz
said. "I hope and fully believe that the House will continue the
fight."
Republican Representative Tom Graves of Georgia said members
of his party are "united around a very simple goal, and that is
keeping the government open while protecting our constituents
from the harmful effects of Obamacare."
"We're going to do everything we can to protect our
constituents, and we have eight days to do that," Graves told
ABC's "This Week" program.
Democratic Representative Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, also
appearing on ABC, said, "There's a reason Republicans senators
like Senator McCain and others are saying this is absolutely
insane."
"The Republican proposition here is they're going to shut
down the government if they can't deny healthcare to millions of
Americans, including millions of kids," Van Hollen said.
While a number of lawmakers on both sides of the political
aisles said on Sunday talks shows that they do not expect a
government shutdown, Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi said
she believes a lot of conservative Republicans want one.
"The Republicans put legislation on the (House) floor that
was intended to shut down government. That's a victory, because
they are anti-government," Pelosi said on CNN's "State of the
Union" program.
"I don't paint them all with the same brush, and I certainly
don't paint the speaker with that brush," Pelosi said. "But
enough of them in their caucus would shut down government."