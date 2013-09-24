(Corrects spelling of Cruz throughout)
* Tea Party senators thwarted in stalling effort
* Pentagon warns of "hardships"
* Obamacare battle will likely go down to the wire
By Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 A trio of Tea Party-backed
U.S. senators threatening to stall a bill to fund the U.S.
government ran into a wall of resistance Monday from top Senate
Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
In statements issued Monday evening, McConnell and the
second-ranking Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, made it clear
that they would not support the tactics of freshman Senators Ted
Cruz, Mike Lee and Marco Rubio, which would have increased the
odds of a government shutdown on Oct 1.
The move, while highlighting growing rifts among
Republicans, did not eliminate the possibility of a shutdown,
however. Indeed, all signs on Monday still pointed to a frantic
last-minute showdown that will determine whether or not the U.S.
government stays open next week as a result of Republican
efforts to scuttle "Obamacare," President Barack Obama's health
care law.
Heightening the tension, and the pressure on Republicans,
the Pentagon issued a warning about the consequences of a
shutdown, neither the first nor the last such announcement
expected from federal agencies over the next few days.
Congressional authorization for the government to spend
money runs out at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, unless
Congress passes a "continuing resolution" (CR) to keep the
government running.
On Friday, Republicans in the House of Representatives
passed and sent to the Senate a measure that would make
continued funding of the government contingent on defunding
Obamacare, which is designed to provide insurance coverage to
millions of uninsured Americans.
The bill passed on a mostly partisan vote of 230-189.
The Democratic-controlled Senate is likely to strip out the
Obamacare provision and send the funding bill back to the House,
but it's taking its time.
It could be as late as Sunday evening before it acts, giving
the House less than 24 hours to sort out its many divisions and
respond.
"Either pass a clean CR or shut down the federal
government," would be the Senate's message to the House,
Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Monday.
Any bill that defunds Obamacare "is dead on arrival in the
Senate ... We're not going to bow to Tea Party anarchists," Reid
said, referring to the most ardent Obamacare opponents, who are
increasingly influential in the Republican House.
A threat to use the tactic of a filibuster by Cruz, Rubio
and Lee - while unlikely to have permanently thwarted Reid and
his Democrats - would have at least slowed things down even
more, particularly if backed by other Republicans.
It takes 60 votes in the hundred-member Senate to end a
filibuster. With Democrats controlling only 54 votes, they will
need at least six Republicans to move the measure back to the
House.
Statements by McConnell and Cornyn strongly suggested that
those Republican votes would indeed be available. Cruz and Rubio
are both potential presidential contenders in 2016. Cruz in
particular has angered fellow Republicans by going out on his
own around the country to pressure them into not "surrendering"
on Obamacare.
Ironically, a successful filibuster by Tea Party supporters
would have blocked consideration of the bill to defund
Obamacare, supported by the smaller-government Tea Party and
passed with a round of cheers by House conservatives.
The Defense Department said on Monday it had been directed
by the White House budget office to begin planning for a
shutdown, an action it said would "put severe hardships on an
already stressed workforce and is totally unnecessary."
All military personnel would continue working regardless of
the shutdown, Pentagon spokesman George Little said, but they
might not be paid on time, depending on how long it lasted.
The government does not totally close down in such
situations. There are many exceptions, including national
security, emergency services, payments of Medicare health
insurance and Social Security retirement benefits.
PUBLIC OUTCRY
If Congress fails to meet its deadline, a shutdown could
last a few hours or a few days but probably not longer, as it
would inevitably be accompanied by a public outcry that has
often in the past forced Congress's hand.
A CNBC poll released on Monday showed that by a 59-19
percent margin respondents opposed linking defunding of
Obamacare to a possible shutdown, or to a failure to raise the
government's borrowing authority, which is also expected to
provoke a showdown by mid-October or early November.
Eighteen percent were undecided, according to the nationwide
poll of 800 people conducted by Hart-McInturff. It had a margin
of error of 3.4 percentage points.
The House includes 200 Democrats and 233 Republicans. A
combined vote of roughly two dozen Republicans and almost all
Democrats is thought to be the most likely route to avoiding a
shutdown or to undoing one once it gets started.
The long Republican war against Obamacare is at the heart of
the clashes ahead, just as important provisions of that law
start taking effect on Oct. 1.
The only certainty is that when the dust settles, Obamacare
will still be standing. The law was upheld by the Supreme Court
last year.
House Republicans next week hope to unveil a second
important bill - one to prevent the U.S. government from
defaulting on its debt sometime in October or November.
The legislation would raise the country's $16.7 trillion
borrowing limit. Republicans again want to extract something
from Democrats in return for the debt limit hike.
They have been talking about attaching yet another plan to
the debt limit bill that would gut or delay portions of
Obamacare, as well as forcing approval of the Keystone oil
pipeline that would run from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.
House Republicans say they also are looking at some tax
provisions to possibly add onto the debt limit bill.
Obama has warned Republicans against loading up the debt
limit bill with unrelated items, saying he will not negotiate on
a measure that in effect pays the government's outstanding
bills.
Passage of a loaded-up debt limit bill in the House likely
would trigger a rerun of the stop-gap spending fight that is
consuming Washington now.
The battle over the shutdown and the debt ceiling is to some
extent a repeat of fiscal showdowns that have taken up much of
the past three years, since Republicans took control of the
House in the 2010 elections.
With every one of them, the standing of Congress among
Americans, never very high, has sunk even lower.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan and David Alexander; Editing by
Fred Barbash, Xavier Briand, Jim Loney and Tim Dobbyn)