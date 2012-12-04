* Representative says ouster was 'vindictive move'
* House speaker spokesman offers no specifics on ouster
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Dec 4 Two of the most conservative
Republicans in the House of Representatives have been kicked off
the House Budget Committee, a rare move that could make it
easier for the panel to advance a deal with Democrats to cut
fiscal deficits.
Representatives Tim Huelskamp of Kansas and Justin Amash of
Michigan - both favorites of the anti-tax Tea Party movement -
are among those Republicans voting most often against House
Speaker John Boehner.
Huelskamp and Amash, who both will begin second terms in the
House next month, voted against last year's deal to raise the
federal debt limit and staunchly oppose any tax increases.
Boehner has now included new revenue in his latest offer to
avert the "fiscal cliff" of year-end tax hikes and automatic
spending cuts. Given their voting records, winning support from
Huelskamp and Amash for such a compromise seemed an uphill
battle.
Huelskamp released a statement saying the Republican
leadership "might think they have silenced conservatives but
removing me and others from key committees only confirms our
conservative convictions.
"This is clearly a vindictive move and a sure sign that the
GOP establishment cannot handle disagreement," he said.
Huelskamp and Amash had said that despite sweeping changes
to the Medicare and Medicaid healthcare programs, committee
chairman Paul Ryan's budget did not make deep enough cuts to
entitlement programs and military spending.
Boehner spokesman Michael Steel declined to be specific on
the reasons for their ouster by the House Republican Steering
Committee, which occurred Monday in a closed-door meeting.
"The Steering Committee makes decisions based on a range of
factors," Steel said.
Huelskamp said he was given "limited explanation" for his
removal from the Budget Committee, a move he called
"vindictive." A spokesman for Amash could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Huelskamp and Amash cast the only House Budget Committee
votes against Ryan's budget plan earlier this year.
While there is often wrangling over committee chairmanships
just before a new Congress takes office, it is rare for
rank-and-file committee members to be stripped of their
assignments.
The 34-member Republican steering committee is headed by
Boehner and includes members of House leadership, committee
chairs and other lawmakers representing different regions of the
country.
The same group last week recommended that Ryan, the
conservative former Republican vice presidential candidate, be
renewed as Budget Committee chairman.