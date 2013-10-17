WASHINGTON Oct 17 The conservative wing of the
Republican Party spent no time licking its wounds after failing
to roll back Obamacare as part of the last-minute fiscal deal,
and pledged on Thursday to redouble its fight.
"Giving up on the Obamacare fight is giving up on the
American people. We're not going to give up," declared an email
signed by Heritage Action executive Michael Needham.
Heritage Action was among a handful of groups leading the
conservative Tea Party movement's campaign to defund Obama's
signature healthcare law - a push that shut down the federal
government for 16 days, nearly resulting in an economically
disastrous default on U.S. debt.
In the end, Republican House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner blinked, and allowed a vote on a Senate plan that
included a short-term increase in the debt ceiling and governing
funding through Jan. 15. The measure got 82 Republican votes -
enough to secure its passage.
The Club for Growth, another staunchly conservative group,
said it will direct it efforts through its political action
committee.
On Thursday it endorsed Mississippi Republican State Senator
Chris McDaniel in his race against Senator Thad Cochran, who
voted for the fiscal deal and is up for re-election next year.
It is the third primary challenge to sitting lawmakers that
the group has endorsed, and the second against a Republican.
"We'll have more," Club for Growth President Chris Chocola
told Reuters in an interview. "The last couple weeks may have
defined our opportunities a little bit better."
The government's partial shutdown ended shortly after
midnight on Thursday, capping a standoff that left hundreds of
thousands of federal employees without work.
The final agreement, crafted by Senate leaders Democrat
Harry Reid and Republican Mitch McConnell, set up a budget fight
that will likely stretch into early 2014.
The deal included no measures to roll back Obamacare, and
Republicans widely viewed that as a defeat. But as the party
tries to regroup, some leaders criticized the groups leading the
effort to defund the president's program.
'RADICALNESS'
Republican Senator Orrin Hatch told MSNBC on Thursday that
the Heritage Foundation - where Heritage Action is based - was
"losing (its) reputation because of some of this radicalness."
Grover Norquist, the anti-tax advocate and president of
Americans for Tax Reform, said that proponents of defunding
Obamacare "hurt the conservative movement, they hurt people's
healthcare, they hurt the country's economic situation, and they
hurt the Republican Party."
Norquist, who had urged a one-year delay in Obamacare as
recently as August, said the defunding movement had gone too
far.
But Chocola kept up his criticism of Obamacare and the
Republican leadership for ultimately agreeing to a deal.
"I don't know if it was a deal, it was an outcome. And it
was a bad outcome," the former Republican representative from
Indiana said.
Obamacare, he said, is "nothing more than a new entitlement.
... It's unaffordable, bad healthcare - which is a bad
combination."
Chocola's Club for Growth has been the largest donor to
Republican Senator Ted Cruz, whose 21-hour floor speech helped
set the stage for the partial shutdown.
Heritage Action spokesman Dan Holler offered a similar
assessment, saying his group will consider running
advertisements if it sees opportunities to attack Obamacare.
He said the group intends to press lawmakers to explain
their votes in favor of funding the law.
"If you're a Mark Pryor in Arkansas or a Kay Hagan in North
Carolina, you had your chance" to oppose the deal, he said,
referring to two Democratic senators up for re-election next
year in conservative states.
"It's a liability for them, and it's something they're going
to need to explain," Holler said.
Heritage Action is the political wing of the Heritage
Foundation, the Washington-based conservative think tank run by
former Tea Party Republican Senator Jim DeMint.
On Tuesday it helped scuttle a planned House vote by
threatening to highlight lawmakers' votes on the group's closely
watched scorecard. All but two of the 25 members with a score of
least 90 percent on its card voted against the final deal.
Chocola said he was not satisfied with the vote, or even the
options that were presented.
"Our position was, 'we're going to fight for the best thing
offered.' And the only thing offered was Ted Cruz's position (to
defund Obamacare)," he said.
The groups have not unveiled specific plans for the next
budget fight.
Holler of Heritage Action said it was "too early to say
exactly where the legislative leverage may exist in the coming
months or what approach(es) would maximize that leverage."