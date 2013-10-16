By Ben Klayman and James B. Kelleher
DETROIT/CHICAGO Oct 16 A deal over the U.S.
budget crisis and government shutdown cannot come soon enough
for many companies.
Some American consumers have put away their wallets, at
least temporarily, avoiding purchases of big-ticket items like
cars and recreational vehicles while Republican and Democratic
Party lawmakers argue over fiscal policy.
"We're hearing so much more about the government shutdown
now and it's not just a sentiment of being fed up, fear is
really starting to set in," said Tammy Darvish, vice president
of DARCARS Automotive Group, a family-run company that owns 21
auto dealerships in the greater Washington area.
Vehicle sales at the company are down as much as 15 percent
so far this month compared with a 12 percent increase through
the first nine months, she said. Consumers are also putting off
non-critical car repairs in the service departments.
"We're sort of 'crises-ed' out," Darvish said. "Every time
you turn around we're meeting another budget cutoff, but this
time it's gone on a lot longer and people are very, very
spooked."
On Wednesday, a last-ditch agreement in the U.S. Senate
appeared to avoid a historic lapse in the government's borrowing
authority and reopen partially shuttered federal agencies that
have sidelined hundreds of thousands of workers for the past two
weeks. Both the Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives
were to vote later in the day on a measure for President Barack
Obama to sign into law before Thursday's deadline.
Data released on Wednesday indicated that the Washington
politics had affected economic growth and BlackRock Chief
Executive Officer Laurence Fink said in an interview that CEOs
were seeing "a slowdown from the American consumer ... and it's
going to have an impact on job creation at a time when we need
more job creation."
Standard & Poor's financial research firm said in a
statement that the government shutdown had shaved at least 0.6
percent off of annualized fourth-quarter 2013 GDP growth, or
taken $24 billion out of the economy.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said U.S. growth continued
to chug along at a "modest to moderate pace" in September and
early October, but the shutdown had increased uncertainty. The
Boston Fed, for instance, cited concerns of companies in the
region about the potential affect of the shutdown on consumer
demand.
David Westcott, chairman of the National Automobile Dealers
Association, said in Detroit that sales and showroom traffic at
his North Carolina dealership were down in the last 40 days, but
he was unsure how much of that was due to the shutdown.
In Greenfield, Indiana, the owner of Mt. Comfort RV sounded
a similar refrain to Darvish at her car company in Washington.
"When they announced the shutdown, it was almost like
someone turned a switch off," said Ken Eckstein, who sells
everything from $5,000 folding campers to $500,000 motor homes.
"All of a sudden instead of talking to 10 people a day, we're
talking to two."
Up to two weeks ago, Eckstein said his business was having
its best sales year since 2006. He said other RV dealers have
noticed a similar dropoff, but he acknowledged he was not sure
if the budget impasse was the only reason.
"Is it gas prices? Is it interest rates? Is it phases of the
moon?" he asked. "There are still people coming through the
door, but on a nice, 80 degree day in October there should have
been more."
The fears and drain on consumer confidence brought on by the
stalemate in Washington are not hitting every corner of retail,
however.
Toy demand heading into the holiday season is very strong at
Mattel Inc, the world's largest toy company.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Warren Buffett
said he has not seen a drop off in consumer confidence at its
home furnishing and jewelry retailers.
"If this goes past tomorrow, we will see," Buffett told
CNBC. "It won't cause me to change what I do in life, but we
will definitely see something."
Even that "something" may prove to be short lived. After
shares of appliance maker Whirlpool Corp took a hit early this
week over fears of softening demand in September, Longbow
Research analyst David MacGregor said the decline looked
temporary.
"The good news is that we know from historical experience
that consumer confidence typically recovers very quickly once
the perceived threat has passed," MacGregor said.
A spokeswoman for Whirlpool declined to comment on
Wednesday.
PULL BACK IN POWER TOOLS, HOUSING
It was not just big-ticket items that remained in
dealerships and stores over the past few weeks. Power tool maker
Stanley Black & Decker Inc on Wednesday cut its 2013
profit forecast partly because of the U.S. government spending
cuts and shutdown. It also blamed slower-than-expected margin
expansion in its security business.
The National Retail Federation said similar comments will be
heard over and over across the country. The trade group, in a
letter to congressional leaders, pointed to a Gallup poll
showing consumer confidence now measures at the same low levels
as during the recession that began in 2008.
In addition to hurting consumer confidence, the shutdown has
had a more immediate impact on retailers, said NRF President
Matthew Shay, citing a lack of economic data to concerns over
processing of imported merchandise.
On Wednesday, the NRF said that on average 29 percent of
consumers it polled believed the political gridlock over the
U.S. budget would affect their holiday spending plans. In
addition, eight of every 10 surveyed said they plan to spend
less this year.
The housing market, another strong leg in the U.S. economic
recovery, also appears to have taken a hit from the shutdown.
The National Association of Home Builders said on Wednesday
that U.S. homebuilder sentiment slipped slightly in October on
the policy gridlock and higher labor costs, while the Mortgage
Bankers Association said mortgage applications for purchases
dipped in the most recent week.
At Harley-Davidson Illinois, however, which operates four
motorcycle dealerships around Chicago, bike shoppers did not
appear to be unnerved.
"All four of the dealers have sales goals that were set
before the shutdown," general manager Carole Ferguson said.
"Some of us are right on target with those goals and a couple
are a little off. But no one is reporting a drastic drop."