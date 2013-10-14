By Marina Lopes
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 11 Suspension of some $3 billion
worth of federal loans due to the U.S. government shutdown has
forced cotton farmers to turn to commercial banks for aid,
boosting their costs and further complicating the upcoming
harvest in the world's largest cotton exporter.
The two-week shutdown struck farmers at the start of the
2013/2014 harvest, hampering their access to crucial government
loans used to smooth out seasonal financial pressures through
the harvest, market participants said.
The added cost of commercial loans is only the latest
obstacle for U.S. cotton growers, who are bracing for a
lower-quality crop that sprung late this year, increased
competition from a bumper crop in India, the world's No. 2
cotton producer, and a 5 percent sequester cut to federal loans.
"It's a colossal headache," said Darren Hudson, an
agricultural economics expert and the Larry Combest Endowed
Chair of Agricultural Competitiveness at Texas Tech University.
"They got hit upside the head with this shutdown and have
millions of dollars worth of capital they have to come up with
to pay these farmers."
The United States is set to produce an estimated 12.9
million 480-lb bales in the 2013/14 year that started on Aug. 1.
Based on the December cotton price of about 83 cents per
lb, that crop is worth about $5.2 billion.
The farmer worries at the start of the shutdown almost two
weeks ago have hardened into serious challenges as the harvest
begins in earnest and politicians in Washington struggle to
break a stalemate over the government's budget.
Cotton cooperatives, responsible for financing half of the
country's fiber, use federal funds to pay farmer members for
their cotton. Once they sell the fiber, the cooperative pays
back the loan.
In turn, the growers need to cash to finance the day-to-day
running of their farms ahead of the harvest.
The shutdown has left cooperatives scrambling to find other
financing and forced them to turn to commercial banks to fund
their entire operations, rather than supplement the loans.
"We've used government loans for cash flow for years," said
Jeff Thompson, executive vice president for Autauga Quality
Cotton Association, a cotton co-operative in Alabama.
Since the shutdown, Thompson has tapped existing credit
lines to replace the missing loans and ensure farmers get paid
on time even though banks charge higher interest rates.
"It will simply be a cost of operating this year," he added.
Co-operatives polled by Reuters would not specify the terms
of their bank loans, but they were more costly than the federal
funding which provides farmers with 52 cents per lb of cotton
sold.
Faced with steeper interest rates from banks, some
cooperatives must sell their cotton as quickly as possible.
This year, Thompson said the bank lending rates were not
high enough to dent Autauga's operations.
But, if the shutdown drags on, some cooperatives may be
forced to burn through their credit, causing fears that next
year's terms might not be so favorable.
In the meantime, growers are watching the government
shutdown with frustration, said Mike Quinn, president of the
Carolinas Cotton Growers Cooperative.
He represents farmers in Virginia, Georgia, North and South
Carolina.
"This year the cotton crop is later than normal and with the
loan program being subject to sequestration, it's (yet) another
thing that agricultural markets need to deal with," he said.