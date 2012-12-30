WASHINGTON Dec 30 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid said on Sunday that Democrats and Republicans still
had key differences in talks to avert a looming year-end "fiscal
cliff," and he had not been able to make a counteroffer to the
latest Republican proposal.
"I've had a number of conversations with the president and
at this stage we're not able to make a counteroffer," Reid said
on the Senate floor.
He said that as the day wears on, Democrats may be able to
make such an offer.
"I think that the Republican leader has shown absolutely
good faith. It's just that we're apart on some pretty big
issues," Reid added.