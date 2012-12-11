WASHINGTON Dec 11 Congressional Republicans sent the White House a new fiscal cliff counter offer in response to an administration proposal a day earlier, congressional aides said on Tuesday.

"We sent the White House a counter-offer that would achieve tax and entitlement reform to solve our looming debt crisis and create more American jobs," said Michael Steel, a spokesman for House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner.

"We're still waiting for the White House to identify what spending cuts the president is willing to make," Steel added.