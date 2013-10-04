* Thousands of crop scouts idled in middle of monthly survey
* With no end to shutdown in sight, doubts about data's
validity
* Delay to Oct. 11 report, while not official, seems
unavoidable
* Analysts say rising data void increases market risk
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 The U.S. government shutdown
has thwarted the formulation of the monthly USDA crop production
report, sidelining the Department of Agriculture's corps of
enumerators and almost certainly delaying the report due for
release on Oct. 11.
Creation of the report, which affects prices of grains and
other agricultural commodities around the world, starts at the
farm level with two full weeks devoted to surveying growers and
inspecting crops in thousands of fields.
The shutdown, now into its fourth day, comes smack in the
middle of that process.
No decision on rescheduling will be made until the
government is back at work, a USDA spokesman said hours before
the shutdown began on Tuesday.
But analysts said USDA faces knotty decisions on how to
proceed with the report whenever the shutdown ends. In the
meantime, analysts point to the rising risk traders face as they
operate without the government data they rely on for price
direction.
USDA officials said privately they would have to consider a
new release date if the shutdown lasted more than two days,
because there is little leeway to absorb lost work time.
"It's a tight schedule," said one official. The crop report
normally is released three or four days after data collection
ends, not counting weekends.
A lengthy shutdown could erode the value of the field data
USDA already has in hand or make it difficult to reconcile it
with information gathered later, especially with the fall
harvest powering ahead. If USDA is off-line until mid-month,
there could be a debate whether to issue an October report at
all.
In the interim, commodity prices will be shaped by crop
forecasts from private companies or commissioned by the major
processors and exporters. Spotty reports of yields in various
parts of the Farm Belt will circulate on the Internet too.
"The market is going to use that - what else do they have to
trade on?" asked Bob Young of the American Farm Bureau
Federation.
"It will leave a bit of a hole" if USDA is late in issuing
the October coop report or even scraps it, said Pat Westhoff,
head of an agricultural think tank at the University of
Missouri. "It's getting later by the hour."
THOUSANDS OF DATA GATHERERS
Corn and soybeans, the two leading U.S. crops, are maturing
later than usual this year, meaning the October crop report,
with harvest just getting under way, could carry even more
significance than usual.
For the October report USDA routinely contacts around 14,400
farmers, mostly by telephone but also by mail, Internet and
face-to-face meetings, over a two-week period straddling the
first of the month.
Its enumerators also inspect hundreds of production plots in
the major farm states, drawn from 9,900 sites identified
nationwide for visits throughout the growing season and harvest.
Growers are asked each month about their expectations for
yields and, later, about actual harvested yields. The field
inspections are used in USDA's "objective yield" estimates.
Enumerators also tally plant population, the number of soybean
pods or ears of corn per stalk, and the weight of pods and ears
of corn.
Some 3,400 enumerators, mostly retirees, work part-time
across the nation to gather data for USDA under a contract with
the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture
(NASDA). USDA and the state agencies have overlapping interests
in agricultural statistics and routinely cooperate in gathering
agricultural data.
Once collected, the data for each state is sent in code to
USDA's headquarters in Washington where analysts aggregate it
during a marathon "lockup" session into a national report that
is released almost immediately upon completion.
The U.S. production figures are also incorporated into a
companion report, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates
(WASDE), which pools resources from across various USDA agencies
to estimate balance sheets for major crops around the world.
Frequently, analysts race the clock and finalize the report,
with its thousands of data points, only hours before the
deadline for release.
It is a point of pride for USDA statisticians and analysts,
who guard their independence to produce unbiased estimates, that
the agriculture secretary, a political appointee, approves the
reports for release before seeing their contents.
"IN A FUNDAMENTAL VOID"
A former USDA official, Bill Tierney, now chief economist at
AgResource Co in Chicago, wondered if USDA might go ahead with
WASDE, the companion report, if the crop report is delayed.
WASDE could be assembled fairly quickly, he said.
The crop report and WASDE are the best-known of USDA reports
affected by the shutdown, but others are important too. Already,
USDA has missed a weekly report on farm exports, issued each
Thursday, which is valuable for tracking global demand.
Meanwhile, a weekly report from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission, which shows traders' positions in U.S.
futures markets, will not be issued as scheduled on Friday.
"Not having export sales, not seeing harvest updates, not
having the CFTC report, leaves us in a fundamental void, hence
higher risk," said Rich Feltes, vice president of commodity
research for brokerage R.J. O'Brien.
(Reporting by Charles Abbott; editing by Ros Krasny and Jim
Marshall)