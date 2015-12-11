WASHINGTON Dec 11 The White House said on
Friday it opposed legislative action to lift the U.S. ban on
crude oil exports as part of negotiations on a spending
agreement to fund the U.S. government in 2016.
"We have opposed legislative action that would lift the ban
on crude oil exports, primarily because this is already
authority that rests with the executive branch," White House
spokesman Josh Earnest told a news briefing. "We do not believe
it is necessary for Congress to take legislative action in this
area."
Ending the ban has been one of the issues delaying a deal
being negotiated in the U.S. Congress for a $1.15 trillion
funding bill to pay for government operations through September
2016.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by David Alexander; Editing
by Mohammad Zargham)