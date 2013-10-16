WASHINGTON Oct 16 A defiant Senator Ted Cruz
railed against a bipartisan U.S. Senate deal to lift the federal
debt limit and reopen the government on Wednesday, but said he
would not try to block or delay its passage.
Cruz, a conservative Texas Republican, said he would vote
against the measure because it provides no relief to Americans
from what he calls the harmful effects of "Obamacare" health
insurance reforms. However, he said that at this point there was
nothing to gain from taking procedural measures to delay it.
Cruz has waged a weeks-long campaign to persuade Republicans
to use the threat of a government shutdown and failure to lift
the federal debt limit as leverage to defund, delay, or
otherwise undermine President Barack Obama's signature health
care law.
"The timing of the vote will make no difference in the
outcome, and so I don't intend to delay the timing of the vote.
I intend to vote no," Cruz told reporters. "It will be a bad
deal for the American people today, tomorrow or the next day."
Under Senate rules, any senator can object to pending
legislation, a move that would require a 60-vote majority to
proceed to a yes or no vote. The process requires several days
to complete, and with the U.S. Treasury set to exhaust its
borrowing capacity on Thursday, time for passage is running
short.
In a campaign-style speech before cameras as the Senate deal
was announced, Cruz said the bipartisan plan reflected "the
"traditional approach of the Washington establishment of
maintaining the status quo and doing nothing to respond to the
suffering that Obamacare is causing to millions of Americans."
Although the health reform is aimed at providing affordable
care to tens of millions of uninsured Americans, Cruz and other
Republicans blame it for causing premiums to rise in some areas
and for prompting companies to reduce hiring or to shift
employees from full-time work to part-time work.
In the end, the only Obamacare concession in Wednesday's
Senate-negotiated deal was the inclusion of a provision
requiring that those applying for insurance subsidies verify
their income.
Government-run health insurance exchanges started operating
on Oct. 1, and the deal does not alter a requirement that
individuals obtain coverage starting on Jan. 1 or pay a tax
penalty. The deal still requires passage in both the Senate and
House of Representatives.
'COURAGEOUS STAND'
Lawmakers and aides from both parties on Capitol Hill have
criticized Cruz for using his fight against Obamacare, which
included a well-publicized 21-hour speech on the Senate floor,
as a personal platform to seek the Republican presidential
nomination in 2016. The Tea Party firebrand won election to the
Senate only last November.
Although Cruz has not announced his formal intention to run
for president, some political analysts say the fame he has
gained from his recent efforts has elevated him to a leading
Republican contender, alongside House Budget Committee Chairman
Paul Ryan, the party's 2012 vice presidential candidate, and
fellow conservative Senator Rand Paul.
Cruz defended his efforts to use the fiscal deadlines to try
to thwart Obamacare, saying he was doing what Americans wanted.
Despite the government shutdown, which has forced the
temporary layoff of hundreds of thousands of government
employees, and angst in financial markets as to whether the
United States would default on its obligations, Cruz said the
effort was worth it as it had caused "millions upon millions of
people rise up" against Obamacare.
He praised House Republicans, whose demands for Obamacare
concessions - and their refusal by Democrats - forced much of
the government to close on Oct. 1.
"We saw the House of Representatives take courageous stand
listening to the American people, that everyone in official
Washington just weeks ago said would never happen. That was a
remarkable victory to see the House engage in a profile in
courage."
He blamed the failure to stop the health care law on Senate
Republicans who had failed to unite in the fight over the fiscal
deadlines.
"I would point out, that had Senate Republicans united, and
supported House Republicans, the outcome of this I believe
would've been very, very different," he said.