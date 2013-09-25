(Corrects fourth paragraph to reflect that Cruz read entire
Seuss rhyme rather than part)
By Fred Barbash
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 It was precisely eight
o'clock Tuesday night and the Senate chamber was nearly empty
when Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz started reading "Green
Eggs and Ham," aloud.
Sure, it was a filibuster, sort of. And the Princeton and
Harvard Law School graduate had been talking for five hours,
with many more promised as part of an effort to block funding
for President Barack Obama's Patient Protection and Affordable
Care Act, known as Obamacare.
But it was his kids' bedtime, Cruz explained. They were
watching him on TV and needed their bedtime story.
Hopefully they went to sleep before Cruz segued from "Sam I
Am" to Obamacare. "Green eggs and ham," Cruz explained, "has
some applicability to the Obamacare bill."
Just how it applied to Obamacare was never made very clear.
But clarity fades in a filibuster, and the talker has to
keep on talking or reading.
Strom Thurmond, the late Senator from South Carolina, had
read the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights and
President George Washington's Farewell address during his fabled
1957 filibuster to block civil rights legislation. That one
lasted 24 hours and 18 minutes, still the record.
Alfonse D'Amato, then Senator from New York, resorted to the
phone book during his filibuster, an attempt to delay a 1986
military spending bill.
Filibusters are experiencing a revival. Rand Paul of
Kentucky staged one earlier this year. Wendy Davis filibustered
in the Texas State Senate for 11 hours to block an abortion
bill.
Technically, the Cruz talkathon was not a filibuster. While
the legislation at issue was a Republican measure to keep the
government open and Obamacare closed, the Senate was actually
adjourned and the members had already decided not to let Cruz or
anyone else block a vote.
His talking would have no impact on the outcome of the
debate and would not go down in history as a filibuster.
It did have some history-making possibilities, however.
Three potential 2016 Republican presidential contenders
assisted in the talkathon, Senators Marco Rubio of Florida,
Paul of Kentucky and Cruz.
"Senators don't always ask for advice," said Paul. "I
thought I'd come down and make sure you have comfortable shoes
on."
Paul and Rubio played crucial roles, asking Cruz lengthy
questions, which under Senate rules allowed him to take short
breaks without "yielding the floor" that would end the
filibuster.
Thanks to Paul and Rubio and a few other colleagues, Cruz
was briefly free to move about the Senate, with his hands in his
pockets, sometimes with his arms folded at his chest.
Cruz may also be unpopular among his colleagues in the
Senate, a distinction he acknowledged repeatedly Tuesday night,
with references to the "withering criticisms" he had received
from members of his own party, and to "mean" things said about
him by "Senate staffers running to newspapers.
"A little bit of grief for breaking party discipline," Cruz
said, was a "small price" to pay.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Richard Cowan and
David Lawder; Editing by Ken Wills)