By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON, July 9
Underscoring their priorities
for the next U.S. budget talks, Republican lawmakers detailed
additional cuts to domestic programs on Tuesday to boost funding
to defense and security agencies.
The proposed reductions, released by the House of
Representatives Appropriations Committee, would reduce fiscal
2014 funding for the White House, the District of Columbia, the
Internal Revenue Service and other financial services-related
agencies by $3 billion. Many of the accounts already are
squeezed by the "sequester" automatic spending cuts.
The Republican proposals also would cut NASA's budget by
$928 million compared to last year, cut another $198 million
from the Department of Commerce and $259 million from the
National Science Foundation, which funds an array of scientific
research projects.
At the same time, the Republican-controlled committee has
proposed giving the Department of Justice, which includes the
FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and federal prisons, an
increase of $770 million above the current sequester level.
Federal court funding also would get a $12 million boost
from the fiscal 2013 level.
"This legislation targets taxpayer dollars to federal law
enforcement and safety programs, ensuring that the essential
functions of the federal government - protecting the life,
liberty and property of our citizens - are maintained," House
Appropriations Chairman Harold Rogers said in a statement.
"These are tight budget times, and in order to fund these
critical programs, hard choices had to be made to reduce or
eliminate funding in lower priority areas," the Kentucky
Republican added.
An improving budget picture has drained away Congress'
urgency to negotiate a new budget deal, pushing other issues
such as immigration to the to forefront. But budget talks are
expected to pick up again in September, as the Oct. 1 start of
the new fiscal year draws closer. A few weeks later, likely in
November, an increase in the federal debt limit will be needed,
providing another pressure point for a deal.
The proposals are consistent with the House Republican plans
to keep savings from the sequestration cuts in place and cap
2014 spending for agencies and discretionary programs at $967
billion. They are vastly at odds with the Senate, where the
majority Democrats are writing spending bills at a much higher
level of $1.058 trillion.
The additional money being considered in the Senate would
largely provide more funding for the domestic programs House
Republicans want to cut.
Without a broader budget agreement that eliminates or
replaces the sequester cuts - about $1 trillion over a decade -
the Congress will most likely turn to a stop-gap funding measure
to avoid a government shutdown when the new fiscal year starts
on Oct. 1.
"I think the House having one number and the Senate having
another number is a killer," said Senator Dianne Feinstein, a
California Democrat.
The Oct. 1 deadline for agency funding is one of two major
fiscal pressure points for Republicans to demand further deficit
reduction moves. Analysts say Congress will also need to
increase the federal debt ceiling a few weeks later, likely in
November.
The House is yet to consider a committee-approved $512.5
billion defense appropriations bill that is $28 billion above
the current sequester-reduced level.
House members on Tuesday debated a $30.4 billion spending
bill for energy programs and water development projects that is
$700 million below the level caused by sequestration.